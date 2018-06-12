The Big Set Up – By Ben Stowe, CTS

June 12, 2018 by Ben Stowe, CTS

These days computers are a core part of most DJ rigs, so smooth, reliable performance is essential. In most cases the computer is running a DJ application like Virtual DJ, Serato, rekordbox or the like, and is also the media source. Any glitch in the system can result in a stoppage of music…and the party!

This article has been crafted after consultation with computer experts, as well as DJ hardware software manu- facturers. These tips are likely to ensure a stable, powerful system; however, neither I, Mobile Beat, nor these experts can guarantee performance and cannot be held liable for any issues you may encounter. We strongly recommended that you maintain a backup of all data.

BASIC HARDWARE CONSIDERATIONS

Before we discuss any changes to the software, it’s fundamentally important that you start with high-performance hardware. This computer will be the backbone of your commerce and it should be treated as such. Be certain to have an abundantly fast processor and more than enough RAM. It is recommended that you have a Solid-State drive (SSD). If any of your applications allow you to use a scratch disk (where temp data is written to save read/writes on the main computer hard drive), get a USB 3.0 or 3.1 external SSD. That will prevent some bottlenecks.

Ben Stowe, CTS holds a Minnesota electrical license and InfoComm CTS certification. He is President of NLFX Professional and a regular contributing author to industry magazines.


