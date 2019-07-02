The 5 30 Rule Part 2

Think about this. If you really CONNECT with someone, they’re going to want to do business with you. Remember the saying, time commits. This is especially true if you are connecting at an emotional level vs. just a transactional level. If all you are doing is spending 5 minutes on personal and the rest on business then you spend much of the end of the conversation trying to close them…do you really like to be closed?

Bridal shows are a GREAT opportunity to meet your potential clients face to face while their minds are already engaged in excitement over their big day and ready to chat about your services. Any other time is a clear interruption of what is going on in their daily lives that they may not be able to set aside time for to have that discussion with you. It’s important that you focus on the relationship and create a connection with the client. If you have kids, say that to them if they have kids. If the Mom is there, relate to her on being a parent if you are. Maybe you’re engaged yourself…don’t show it off boastfully but share it to explain you’re going through some of the same things she is going through, finding out what’s most important to her about her wedding day, what she envisions and see how you can help bring that to life.

I want to thank Sam Kwak for the inspiration for this article. Sometimes the teacher learns just as much as the student. Are you following the 5/30 rule?

Meet Mitch Taylor: A Jeffrey Gitomer Licensed Trainer and a member of the National Speakers Association, Mitch has impacted thousands over the course of his career, through interactive workshop instruction, sales mentoring, educational podcasts & personal coaching.



Mitch is the author of the book SALES 4 Event Pros, and has written articles for several industry publications including Promo Only, DJNews, and Mobile Beat. Mitch regularly hosts #LiveAt755, your Daily Motivational Kick Start every weekday at 7:55am on his Facebook Feed. To get yours go to Facebook.com/MitchTaylor.



Mitch is also one half of the Creating Connections team with Certified Personality Trainer Vickie Musni. Together they have written Creating Connections: 31 Days To Building Stronger & Deeper Relationships and host a weekly podcast entitled Creating Connections.

