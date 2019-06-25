The 5 30 Rule Part 1

I heard something recently shared by one of my past students in a Sales Is Solutions Workshop (what it was called before SALES 4 Event Pros) and I LOVED it SO MUCH I wanted to share it with you in this space. The past student is Sam Kwak, and back when he took my workshop he was EXTREMELY skeptical and needed major convincing to even take the workshop in the first place. Fast forward now several years and he has moved on from the mobile DJ industry and is one of Chicagoland’s most successful real estate investors. Now, I’m certainly not saying that it was my workshop that turned the tide for him, but more or less just proud to know this man, and to have him remind me of this concept.

Sam commented in a post that most often people spend 5 minutes on small talk and 30 minutes on business on average in a sales meeting and suggested (especially for service providers) that that ratio should be flipped. You should spend 30 minutes on personal and 5 minutes on business. He called it the 5/30 rule. Are you spending more on the personal side and less on the business side? What’s your ratio?

Meet Mitch Taylor: A Jeffrey Gitomer Licensed Trainer and a member of the National Speakers Association, Mitch has impacted thousands over the course of his career, through interactive workshop instruction, sales mentoring, educational podcasts & personal coaching.



Mitch is the author of the book SALES 4 Event Pros, and has written articles for several industry publications including Promo Only, DJNews, and Mobile Beat. Mitch regularly hosts #LiveAt755, your Daily Motivational Kick Start every weekday at 7:55am on his Facebook Feed. To get yours go to Facebook.com/MitchTaylor.



Mitch is also one half of the Creating Connections team with Certified Personality Trainer Vickie Musni. Together they have written Creating Connections: 31 Days To Building Stronger & Deeper Relationships and host a weekly podcast entitled Creating Connections.

