Thankful Thanksgiving or How to Avoid the Grinchies

Thank you. Thank you for reading my blog posts. Thank you for letting me interview you and share your stories. Thank you for letting me into your lives. Thank you for your comments and feedback. Thank you for reading my articles. Thank you for saying hi to me at conventions and sharing lunch or a cup of coffee. Thank you for accepting me into your world on social media. Thank you for being my friend.

It’s no secret that the next four weeks are some of the busiest in the DJ world. Many of us are doing events daily right up to New Years Eve and a ton of after parties in January. We’re so busy making sure that everyone else has a great Holiday season we forget to take a minute and share our blessings.

The yearly challenge is to balance family and personal time with around the clock events. Each year it gets harder and harder to listen to Holiday music and enjoy it. If I have to play Jingle Bells one more time I’m going postal!! We’ve all had that feeling at some point. How do you avoid the Holiday blues and stay merry? Balance and gratitude.

My family and I have gotten a good routine down of planning different holiday adventures and activities in between my events. This year we’re taking our grandson to Santa’s Village in New Hampshire and then going to Manhattan for some shopping and holiday cheer (New York at Christmas is amazing!). We also set aside some time to do charity each year. We’ve tried to teach our kids to give back as much as possible.

As your sitting around the table enjoying Thanksgiving dinner take a minute to soak it all in. Be present in the moment and thankful for everyone there. Grab a coffee or hot chocolate and drive around looking at all the lighted houses. Hug as many people as you can. Drop all your change into those red buckets. Pay it forward. Surprise people. Be an ambassador of cheer.

Most of all be thankful that you get to do a job that puts a smile on so many faces.

Happy Holidays!