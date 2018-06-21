Taking On A Shadow

A huge part of our training process is allowing DJ trainees to “shadow” or watch my veteran DJs in action, mainly at weddings. By no means is this there only training! We also have days where we set up gear in a local venue, work on MCing, mixing and more. We also have meetings where we just talk about the sales aspects of my company since my guys each meet with their own leads. But shadowing is a crucial component of working in a new DJ. If you aren’t doing this, you definitely should be! In fact, I’ve had DJs that thought they wanted to make the leap from clubs to weddings go out one time, and then we never hear from them again. LOL. They like the idea of that private event money, but don’t realize how much hard work goes into prepping for and executing something like a wedding. Make them shadow you or one of your veterans!

When I set up a shadowing, I make it real simple. I e-introduce the rookie to the vet via email. I basically say, “Randy meet Pete, Pete meet Randy. Pete would like to shadow you at The Umstead this weekend, please work out the details” So right away, I take myself out of the equation and put them in touch with each other. It’s sort of a test. Is the new guy going to communicate well with the veteran DJ? Is he going to be on time? Dressed the right way? Of course my veteran DJ knows I’m about to send him a shadow before that email goes out, and of course he knows exactly the things to tell the newbie.

Once they arrive at the gig, if they even show up, I want them to help the veteran DJ set up! Hopefully they ask a lot of questions during that time, since it’s not “show time” yet. This is also a good time for the veteran DJ to get a feel if they are going to fit in with the rest of the Bunn team. Once the show starts, we encourage the shadow to ask more questions, but obviously to chill when we are mixing or in the middle of MCing an important event. I actually love it when I see a shadow with a little pad taking notes. It looks a lot better than if they are taking notes on their phone (or are they texting their girlfriend?).

One side note-it’s not really necessary to tell your bride and groom you are bringing a shadow in advance, but I do introduce them when I go out and line up the bridal party so that people aren’t like, “Who is that rando with Joe?” all night.

Trust me, you and your veteran DJs can tell ALOT about a shadow after only one long show with them. Try it!

Joe Bunn ( 52 Posts Joe Bunn started his DJ career at the age of 14 in his hometown of Wilson, NC. He did shows all throughout high school, college at UNC-Chapel Hill, and eventually moved to Raleigh, NC in the late 90s where he started Bunn DJ Company. The company grew from a couple of DJs to 15 of the area’s best mobile DJs. Over the past few years, Bunn DJ Company has expanded to Charleston, SC, Charlotte, NC and Richmond, VA. The company performs at over 800 weddings a year and another 400 private, corporate and charity events. Joe has been on the board of both ILEA (International Live Events Assocation) and NACE (National Association of Catering & Events). In addition, he is a writer for many national DJ publications such as Disc Jockey News, Mobile Beat Magazine and DJ Times. Joe still DJs almost every weekend, but in recent years has been helping other DJs across the country grow their businesses. He has given seminars at Mobile Beat Las Vegas, Wedding MBA, DJ Times Expo, local/regional organizations, NC State and UNC-Chapel Hill. He has also been hired by DJs all over the world to help their businesses in every aspect from branding to sales.