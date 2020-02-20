Taking In Vegas At MBLV24

MBLV24 is less than 30 days away. Time to double check your plane, hotel and car reservations. Make sure you have your show passes ordered and air out your suitcase. Besides having a ton of networking and learning opportunities jammed into four and a half days (Sunday night pool party), the after hours scene is off the hook this year.

Not only does your badge get you into the big show on Tuesday night, it gets you access to some of the hottest clubs and shows on the strip (Including Steve Aoki at Hakkasan on Thursday night). If you’re not a big night club person or you are bringing family along, here are my reccommendations for some fun alternative things to see and do while in Vegas.

Besides the usual tourist stuff like the fountains of Bellagio, top of the Stratosphere, Eiffel Tower, High Roller ferris wheel and the roller coaster at New York New York there are literally a million things to see and do while in Las Vegas. The valley is a smorgasbord of music, history, magic, food and national parks.

Here are my top picks:

FOOD: Every type of cuisine you can imagine is in Las Vegas. Authentic Tex Mex, Italian, German, sea food..it’s all there.

Burgers: In & Out Burger(order off the secret menu)

German: Hofbrauhaus (authentic food, beer and atmosphere)

Italian: Sinatra at the Wynn Encore

Tex Mex: El Dorado Cantina (the strip)

Pizza: Evel Pie (Freemont St)

American style: Peppermill (near Circus Circus)

Eclectic food: Pink Taco at the Hard Rock

Buffets: Wynn Encore ($$$), Paris Buffet ($$$), Red Rock Casino ($$)

BEST DRINKS & BARS

Oak & Ivy (Container Park) ($$)

The Chandelier Bar ($$$)

Frankie’s Tiki Room: Authentic Mid Century Tiki Bar

Minus 5 Ice Bar: Subzero drinking experience

Bar 107 at the top of the Stratosphere. Best View

HISTORY

Clark County Railroad Museum in Henderson

The Mob Museum (true history of the mob in Vegas)

The Neon Museum (collection of old neon casino signs) visit at night.

PARKS

Red Rock Canyon (drive through or hit some of the trails) Best at sunset

Mt. Charleston highest point near Las Vegas

Valley of Fire ( breathtaking) Hoover Dam and bridge walk over (stand in two states and two different time zones at once)

Zoos:

Aquarium and Shark Reef at Mandalay Bay

Siegfried & Roy’s Secret Garden at the Mirage ( I took my family to both)

ADVENTURE

Want to blow some stuff up?

Machine Gun Experience & Battlefield Vegas both offer you the chance to fire unique small and large capacity weapons

RACING Wonder what $20 million dollars worth of cars looks like?Dream Racing at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Get behind the wheel of a Lambo, Benz, Bugatti, Porche,Vette or Ferrari.



HONORABLE MENTIONS

The Coca Cola Experience on the Strip. The Polar Bear is hilarious!

Freemont Street Experience. Still fun but it’s gotten a little run down and seedy.Try the zipline. The Gondola ride at the Venetian (Still cute & romantic)

Count’s Kustoms behind Circus Circus (Counting Cars TV show) great collection of hot rods.

Gold & Silver Pawn Shop on the strip (Pawn Stars TV show)

HIDDEN GEMS

Lake Las Vegas. Best place to get a coffee and chill. (Killer Ice Mocha Latte)

Boulder City just outside of Vegas on the way to the Hoover Dam. Stuck in the 1950s. Great town.

I hope I didn’t overwhelm you with choices. Over the last ten years of visiting Las Vegas I’ve gotten into the habit of exploring new neighborhoods and sampling the local scene. Las Vegas really is a magical little town. Take some time to experience it.

See you at MBLV24. Hit me up for coffee.