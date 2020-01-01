Take The Wedding Professionals 2020 Five-Day Challenge

Click the link to start the challenge: https://www.weddingmarketingmastery.co.uk/the-5-pillars

THOUGHT OF THE DAY

“Every day you live, you are gifted with another 86,400 seconds. The successfully booked up wedding professionals you know are gifted with the same 86,400 seconds as you. The reason you are producing a different level of success because of the different way you use your time.”

There is no better milestone to reflect on what you achieved with the precious time you were given last year than at the start of a new year and decade.

So what successes did you achieve in 2019? What’s your idea of success in 2020?

And by ‘success’, I’m not just talking about having a financially sound wedding business. Yes, creating sufficient income is one of the core pillars because money helps you pay for the things you want for yourself and the people you love and care about, but that’s just one of the 5 Pillars I advocate for a fully rounded life, here’s your overview of what they are:

1. Your relationships with your partner (if you have one) plus your family and friends.

2. Your health and wellbeing.

3. Your mindset.

4. Your values and principles.

5. Your money.

Take a moment to reflect on your 5 Pillars. Are they unshakable? Find out how reliable they are through these five questions. You’ll need a notepad or word editor on your device to jot down your answers.

Question 1

On a scale of 1 to 5, 1 being awful, 5 being you could not be happier how strong are your relationships with your partner (if you have one) plus your family and close friends?

Write your answer on your notepad or device. If you haven’t given yourself a 5, what will you do in 2020 to ensure you’ll be able to do so in the months ahead?

Question 2

On a scale of 1-5, how healthy is your lifestyle? 1 you are out of shape and don’t take proper care of yourself; 5 You exercise regularly, rest well and fuel your body with quality nutrition.

Write your answer on your notepad or device. If you haven’t given yourself a 5, what will you do in 2020 to ensure you’ll be able to do so in the months ahead?

Question 3

On a scale of 1 – 5, how would you rank your mental toughness to achieve? 1 You feel worried and uncertain about the future which keeps you up at night; 5 your self-belief is bulletproof because you’re already enjoying success through the proven strategies you’re using.

Write your answer on your notepad or device. If you haven’t given yourself a 5, what will you do in 2020 to ensure you’ll be able to do so in the months ahead?

Question 4

On a scale of 1 – 5, how strong are your values? Those principles and beliefs you stand for in your business and personal life? 1 Your values blow with the wind, 5 they are deeply rooted, and underpinned by the solid reputation for which you are known.

Write your answer on your notepad or device. If you haven’t given yourself a 5, what will you do in 2020 to ensure you’ll be able to do so in the months ahead?

Question 5

On a scale of 1 – 5, how happy are you with the number of bookings you’ve got for 2020? 1 You foresee financial struggle ahead, which causes you concern, 5 you feel financially secure and optimistic about the future because you’re following a proven step-by-step plan to make success inevitable.

Write your answer on your notepad or device. If you haven’t given yourself a 5, what will you do in 2020 to ensure you’ll be able to do so in the months ahead?

Reflect on your five answers; it’s your mini-blueprint for 2020 success. However, if you are not sure what to do and you want my help, set yourself up for quick wins so you can eventually score ‘fives’ across the board, by taking The Wedding Professionals 5-Day Challenge to set yourself up to thrive in 2020.

