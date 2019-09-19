Taffer’s Teachings The Hiring Process Part 3

We continue from last week where Jon is discussing what’s important about hiring personalities. Jon chats in this step about the flawed system of the interview process. It focuses too much on work experience and not enough on personal dynamics. Many candidates who have studied even a “little” about how to interview properly know the answers to the mundane questions you are asking and this doesn’t get you closer to finding out if they are a right fit for you and your company, how they will serve your clientele and if they will get along with the rest of your team.

Jon continues with the four factors that motivate people. Money, Ego, Pride or Fear. During the interview, be sure to find out what motivates them. Develop questions that pertain to your business around each one of the four factors and watch their reactions when these subjects are broached in question or statement form. A money statement tailored to us in the entertainment field could be “If you own your own equipment with us you could make 50-60% of the contract” A Pride question would be “Tell me about the last time you made someone a raving fan and what you did for them” If they answer that question with excitement in their voice and quicken their pace with a higher intonation then more than likely pride is a motivating factor with them. I’ll be back next week with the final piece of the puzzle of Taffer’s Hiring Process.

Meet Mitch Taylor: A Jeffrey Gitomer Licensed Trainer and a member of the National Speakers Association, Mitch has impacted thousands over the course of his career, through interactive workshop instruction, sales mentoring, educational podcasts & personal coaching.

Mitch is the author of the book SALES 4 Event Pros, and has written articles for several industry publications including Promo Only, DJNews, and Mobile Beat. Mitch regularly hosts #LiveAt755, your Daily Motivational Kick Start every weekday at 7:55am on his Facebook Feed. To get yours go to Facebook.com/MitchTaylor.



Mitch is also one half of the Creating Connections team with Certified Personality Trainer Vickie Musni. Together they have written Creating Connections: 31 Days To Building Stronger & Deeper Relationships and host a weekly podcast entitled Creating Connections.

