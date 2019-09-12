Taffer’s Teachings The Hiring Process Part 2

This week we continue with the 2nd and 3rd Tenets of Jon Taffer’s Hiring Process. Here’s #2.

2. Recruit Through Proper Advertising: For years, we as an industry have

advertised with “No Experience Necessary…Will Train….Must Be Able To Life

50 lbs. Must have reliable transportation and willing to work weekends. ”

REALLY? Yes…those are absolute MINIMUM qualifications that we should

have. However why would you want to keep your talent to a minimum? You

want ROCK STARS…not just people looking to punch in and out and collect a

paycheck. There’s nothing worse than sifting through dozens of applicants

who only meet minimum standards. Jon suggests to work at LEAST 5 of your

8 above adjectives into your ad looking for talent. If someone reads your ad

and thinks “Hey! That’s me! I’d like to do that” then more than likely you

may have found a fit. Put your #1 quality out of your above list in the

headline of your ad to attract those that are like minded.

3. Identify Winning Personalities: My Creating Connections podcast partner,

Vickie Musni, is a Certified Personality Trainer. For far too long I’ve heard of

DJs and legit business owners think they don’t need personality training. I’m

here to tell you: THAT’S BULLSHIT. As a business owner you want to get the

most out of your employees. As a talent yourself, you want to work with

people that you like and click with. As a sales person and/or marketer, you

want to attract people that you feel are a good fit for your organization and

find that target client. Personality Training is one of the BEST investments

you can make for yourself personally and your business professionally.

Meet Mitch Taylor: A Jeffrey Gitomer Licensed Trainer and a member of the National Speakers Association, Mitch has impacted thousands over the course of his career, through interactive workshop instruction, sales mentoring, educational podcasts & personal coaching.

Mitch is the author of the book SALES 4 Event Pros, and has written articles for several industry publications including Promo Only, DJNews, and Mobile Beat. Mitch regularly hosts #LiveAt755, your Daily Motivational Kick Start every weekday at 7:55am on his Facebook Feed. To get yours go to Facebook.com/MitchTaylor.



Mitch is also one half of the Creating Connections team with Certified Personality Trainer Vickie Musni. Together they have written Creating Connections: 31 Days To Building Stronger & Deeper Relationships and host a weekly podcast entitled Creating Connections.

Mitch Taylor ( 270 Posts Meet Mitch Taylor: A Jeffrey Gitomer Certified Advisor and a member of the National Speakers Association, Mitch has impacted thousands over the course of his career, through interactive workshop instruction, sales mentoring, educational podcasts & personal coaching. Mitch is the author of the book Sales 4 Event Pros, and has written articles for several industry publications including Promo Only, DJNews, and Mobile Beat. Mitch regularly hosts #LiveAt755, your Daily Motivational Kick Start every weekday at 7:55am on his Facebook Feed. To get yours go to Facebook.com/MitchTaylor. Mitch is also one half of the Creating Connections team with Certified Personality Trainer Vickie Musni. Together they have written Creating Connections: 31 Days To Building Stronger & Deeper Relationships and host a weekly podcast entitled Creating Connections.