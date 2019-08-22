Taffer’s Teachings Part 4

This is the 4th part of our series of Taffer’s Teachings, exploring the 5 Musts of Business. We continue with Great Value.

Great Value. Value is a buzzword that is OFTEN thrown out willy-nilly. In the book Jon discusses the difference between “absolute value” vs “perceived value”. Absolute value is the simple price comparison between two products or services deemed the same. Perceived value, according to Jon, is the result of your quality, experience and business dynamics. Your pricing has a great deal to do with your perceived value. To increase your perceived value you MUST cause not just an

emotional CONNECTION, but also an emotional REACTION.

Too often a business will see themselves struggling and go the other way, lowering their prices to hopefully gain more business and create a monetary connection with the buyers logic vs. an emotional one with their heart. This is the path to least profit and frankly out of business. But Mitch, how do I increase my perceived value? Try putting on the hat of the consumer and figuring out what it is they REALLY want out of your product or service. Raise all aspects of your business to not just match your

prices but exceed your prices. What can you DO to create that emotional connection AND emotional reaction? Another favorite quote from the book of mine is “Once you identify the emotional signature associated with a reaction, you can feel and feed that emotion with empathy.” Great quote and one to study for sure.

Meet Mitch Taylor: A Jeffrey Gitomer Licensed Trainer and a member of the National Speakers Association, Mitch has impacted thousands over the course of his career, through interactive workshop instruction, sales mentoring, educational podcasts & personal coaching.

Mitch is the author of the book SALES 4 Event Pros, and has written articles for several industry publications including Promo Only, DJNews, and Mobile Beat. Mitch regularly hosts #LiveAt755, your Daily Motivational Kick Start every weekday at 7:55am on his Facebook Feed. To get yours go to Facebook.com/MitchTaylor.



Mitch is also one half of the Creating Connections team with Certified Personality Trainer Vickie Musni. Together they have written Creating Connections: 31 Days To Building Stronger & Deeper Relationships and host a weekly podcast entitled Creating Connections.

