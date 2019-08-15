Taffer’s Teachings Part 3

This is Part 3 of Taffer’s Teachings focused on the 3rd of the 5 Musts For Business with Quality Service. Quality Service: Do you send reviews out about your service? What is the feedback like? What’s your success ratio? If you have 1 or 2 negative reviews out of 100 events…you can probably live with that. Do you want it? No. Look at those areas of constructive feedback and see how they can be improved. I would STRONGLY recommend not just waiting until the end of the sales cycle with that specific client however. You need to have touch points with your client throughout their sales

cycle with you to determine if you are meeting their needs or exceeding their expectations. You can do this via a quick email, an anonymous survey (with a drawing for one lucky customer each month) or perhaps even go the extra mile and hire a secret shopper to “shop” your company on the initial contact and see how your representative has fared with their initial impression of your company to the

potential customer. We’ll continue next week with Part 4 of Taffer’s Teachings with the 5 Musts of Business.

Meet Mitch Taylor: A Jeffrey Gitomer Licensed Trainer and a member of the National Speakers Association, Mitch has impacted thousands over the course of his career, through interactive workshop instruction, sales mentoring, educational podcasts & personal coaching.

Mitch is the author of the book SALES 4 Event Pros, and has written articles for several industry publications including Promo Only, DJNews, and Mobile Beat. Mitch regularly hosts #LiveAt755, your Daily Motivational Kick Start every weekday at 7:55am on his Facebook Feed. To get yours go to Facebook.com/MitchTaylor.



Mitch is also one half of the Creating Connections team with Certified Personality Trainer Vickie Musni. Together they have written Creating Connections: 31 Days To Building Stronger & Deeper Relationships and host a weekly podcast entitled Creating Connections.

