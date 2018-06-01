Stick It to the Crowd – By Marc Andrews

I have found a nearly perfect little sound system and it performed amazingly at a wedding last week. The wedding reception scene was a nice rustic-style but modern nature lodge in a large park. So it involved around 100 people in the mood for a fun wedding reception party and not a lot of space to work in. My gear for the event consisted of a standard DJ rack with MacBook, DJ controller and mixer, two STK- 106Ws from American Audio and some basic lighting.

The speaker system comes packaged up in a nice slip-on case with a pocket for cables. The unit comes apart with the stick portion of it coming out of the back of the sub, along with its mounting pole, which is adjustable for height. Simply plug an XLR cable into to the first port on the little mixer that is built into the sub, adjust the control on that part of the mixer and the master volume to reasonable levels, mount the stick on the base with the pole, hook up the cabling from the sub to the “stick,” plug it in, and you are set to go!

Read the rest of this article and find the full issue at https://www.mobilebeat.com/emagscurrent/187

