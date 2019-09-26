Stay Tuned for some Great New Interviews

I’ve been working hard all summer to nail down some interviews with people that have not only impacted music and culture but are also changing our industry. Sharing, learning and listening to the stories from these amazing people has been incredible. We cover music, life, travel, working with legends and much more. I wish I could share every word they said with you. Suffice it to say that I’ve captured the best stuff and put all together for you.

Is Disco dead? Not according to Jason Weintraub (AKA Disco Twitter). Jason has been traveling the world promoting disco goodness. In our September issue interview he reveals how he makes old disco tunes sound new and why you should be playing more Disco at your events. Jason also dishes on life, a healthy work ethic and following your dreams. #discotwitter @discotwitter

Ladies, you’ll not want to miss my upcoming interview with International star, resident DJ at HedKandi Radio and director of Jagged Jungle Records, DJ Jayli. We talk in depth about Jayli’s passion for Tropical House, Playing the best clubs in the Mediterranean and the European music scene. Check out her new track “Creep”. @jaylimusic @hedkandi

You’ve heard her music (and still play it), you’ve probably seen her perform on Broadway and you love the songs of every music legend she has worked with. She has sold more records than any other female dance chart artist. Have you guessed? I’m talking about the phenomenal Inaya Day. She graciously invited my wife and I to hang out with her and her new band 45 Records this past August in Manhattan at the famous Bitter End Rock Club. After her and the band rocked the house ( Inaya has some serious pipes, no joke!) we sat and talked about her experiences working with Michael Jackson, Bootsy Collins, Missy Elliot, meeting Stevie Wonder, finding your passion, personal motivation and so much more. @inayaday

Coming up I also have special interviews with Wayde King from the hit Animal Planet TV show “Tanked” and the legendary Danny Koker of History Channel’s Counting Cars and owner of Counts Kustoms. I hope you’ll enjoy them.

Do you know a DJ that is doing something different and unique in our industry? Contact me so that they can be showcased on our DJ Profile page. Also this coming March at MBLV24 I will be once again interviewing first time attendees and veteran show goers to get your take on the best DJ conference in the world. Only catch, you have to be there! Get your passes now before prices go up.

Michael Cordeiro ( 102 Posts Mike Cordeiro is the owner of M.C. Entertainment. A small RI multi-op. Mike got his start in the entertainment field while stationed in Frankfurt Germany in 1990. He has a Bachelor’s degree in Entertainment & Event Management from Johnson & Wales University and has appeared on TLC’s Four Weddings, Toddler’s and Tiaras, Acting credits include Bleed for This, Equalizer 2, TV commercials, Music videos and several episodes of the new AMC series NOS4A2. Follow him at: www.michaeljcordeiro.com