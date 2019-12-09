Spotify Confirm Their Most Streamed Artists and Songs of the Decade

As 2019 comes to a close, it is the perfect time to look back on the last decade. This is what Spotify has done, as the music streaming service has confirmed the most popular songs and artists of the last ten years.

The Most Popular Artists

In their summary, it is revealed that Post Malone is the most streamed artist of 2019. The American rapper/songwriter’s songs were listened to over 6.5 billion times on the service this year. His song Congratulationsachieved Diamond status from the Recording Industry Association of America earlier this year too, meaning that it has sold 10 million units in the US.

2019 also saw 17-year-old songwriting sensation Billie Eilish’s career blossoming. She had previously burst onto the scene with Ocean Eyesin 2016. The Los Angeles-born singer was the second most streamed artist of 2019, while her album entitled When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?was the most popular of this year’s releases.

Ariana Grande is the year’s third most popular artist across the planet. The singer from Florida also takes the title of the most listened to female singer of the 2010s on Spotify. Rated by Billboard as their Woman of the Year in 2018, Grande became the most followed female on Instagram early in 2019 and currently has over 168 million followers.

Across the decade, the next most popular female artist is Rihanna. She has been quiet in 2019 in terms of new music. Her long-awaited new album is said to be in a reggae style and if it comes out before the end of the year then she is sure to get plenty of listens on Spotify in what is left of 2019. Following on from the Barbadian are Taylor Swift, Sia, and Beyoncé.

The overall top artist of the decade is Drake. The rapper, singer, and record producer from Canada got his fourth Grammy Award for Best Rap Song at the 61st Grammy Awards early in 2019. This prize was awarded for God’s Planbut the moment ended in controversy when his acceptance speech got cut off by broadcasters.

Next in the list of the most popular artists of the 2010s comes Ed Sheeran. Since his debut album +was released in 2011, he has sold over 150 million records globally, putting him high on the list of the best-selling singers of all time. 2019 was also the year when his ÷Tour that began in 2017 officially became the highest-grossing in history, pushing ahead of U2’s 360O tour. Third place in this category goes to Post Malone, followed by Ariana Grande and Eminem.

The Top Songs

With over a billion streams in 2019, the undisputed top song of the year was Señoritaby Shawn Mendes and Camilla Cabello. It was number one in over 30 countries around the planet. Among the famous fans of this song was Barack Obama, who included it on his summer 2019 playlist. Other hugely popular tracks during the year were Bad Guy, Sunflower, and 7 Rings.

As for what we were listening to across the whole decade, Shape of Youby Ed Sheeran was ahead of the pack at number one. Initially released in 2017, this track reached number one in 34 different national charts and was the first song on Spotify to be streamed two billion times.

As Thinking Out Loud is listed at number five, Sheeran was the only artist to have more than one track in the listing. The second most popular track in the past decade was One Danceby Drake, Kyla, WizKid. Third place was taken by 21 Savage and Post Malone with Rockstar.

What About Older Tunes?

Hugely popular artists like The Beatles, Madonna or The Rolling Stones are nowhere to be seen on this list, which is dominated by relatively new acts acclaimed by the millennials. However, their ongoing popularity can be seen in the fact that they have impressive streaming figures which just aren’t high enough to make it into Spotify’s review of the decade.

We can also see pop culture references to these classic artists on television and in movies. Bohemian Rhapsodyby Queen was the decade’s most streamed song from those that were released before 2010. Presumably helped by the 2018 movie of the same name, this classic rock song from 1975 has already been crowned as the most streamed 20th century song. Major artists of past decades also been honored with themed casino games: for instance on the Betway Casino site there are video slots paying tribute to Guns ‘N Roses as well as Jimi Hendrix. And of course there are themed video games such as BandFuse: Rock Legends featuring Billie Idol, Alanis Morissette, and Blur.

As well as older classics like Bohemian Rhapsody, Spotify also kept track of new trends, allowing them to list a breakout genre. This is Modern Bollywood, which came out ahead of lo-fi beats in this category. In India, the top artists on Spotify are Arijit Singh, Tanishk Bagchi, Neha Kakkar. They also enjoy Bollywood Acoustic and Bollywood Mush there, while Asian music festivals continue to be popular.

The streaming service also noted a surge in podcast listening, with a 39% increase in podcast hours recorded. With other 500,000 podcast titles, their top three were The Joe Budden Podcast with Rory & Mal, My Favorite Murder with Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark, and Gemischtes Hack.

Summary

These numbers show that people all over the world have enjoyed a huge, diverse mixture of music on Spotify over the last decade. We can now start to look forward to an equally satisfying year of music in 2020.