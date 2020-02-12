Spins that rock – cool slots you’ll play for their music!

What do slot machines and rock stars have to do with each other, one might ask? If you take a look at the number of branded music slots released in the past years, it won’t take you long to figure out that this genre of games works pretty well! People love to play online slots inspired by a band or singer that they admire, and developers have by now learnt to combine music and gambling in a highly entertaining manner.

Perhaps the reason why music and gambling go so well together is that the level of entertainment to be had from both can be really huge. Developers are well aware of this, which is why you’ll find plenty of other party slots on the market. Combining cool visual elements with top quality music, these slots normally have their background music synchronized to reflect the action taking place in the game, thus creating timely visual and auditory effects.

NetEnt’s music trilogy

NetEnt’s debut in the area of rock-themed slots started with Guns N Roses in 2016. ​The game was released on the occasion of the band’s 30th anniversary, and features visuals that bring the rock band to life. The reels are set on a stage in front of a large audience, and the gameplay comes with an abundance of special features, from free spins, multipliers and bonus wheels that will reward lucky players with high payouts.

Following this slot’s success, NetEnt released two other music-themed slots as part of the trilogy:Jimi Hendrix is a high RTP slot with distinctive animations that transport you back to the 70s, and comes with Red Guitar Re-Spins, free spins and a Pick and Click bonus. Finally, Motorhead is the third game in the series, featuring extremely cool graphics. As you might have already guessed, it provides gamblers with a cool opportunity to play an entertaining slot while listening to Motorhead songs playing in the background.

More developers follow NetEnt’s example

Of course, other developers in the online slot market couldn’t fail to come up with their own music slots. The latest one is Play N Go’s Demon, which was released in the autumn of 2019 and is inspired by the British rock band that goes by the same name. What’s totally cool about this game is the fact that players can actually unlock an extra song once they play 100 real money spins. The piece is called The Devil Rides Out, and was released exclusively for this game. A clever money-making strategy that may work well with those who easily get carried away!

