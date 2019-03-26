Solving Problems Is Priceless Part 2

This is Part 2 of our article Solving Problems Is Priceless, exclusively here at MobileBeat.com.

Last week we talked about that money wasn’t the cure to your problems, but yet setting good habits is. It’s important that you find ways to tackle and improve on existing challenges that you have. For me, a challenge I had was working out of one bank account entirely for my business. Maybe you’ve been there and maybe you’re still there. When I first read the book “Profit First”, it changed all that for me by outlining a simple way to apply money management to my DJ business by using 5 simple accounts. I hired Jason Spencer of Profithood.Academy and soon I was not just profitable but very profitable in my business. You see, it wasn’t about the money (or my profit), it was about my habits. By changing how I looked at my accounts and changing my habits, my business became more profitable.

The biggest thought process to understand regarding solving your problems is you need to GROW through it. Don’t stop. Too many people quit when they are near or very close to a major breakthrough. Don’t get frustrated with your problems. I bet half of the people in the world would gladly exchange their problems for your problems. Oh, and by the way, your problems are never truly finished…they typically just get exchanged or upgraded in some way shape of form. In order to truly be happy we must internally BE. HAPPY, first.

Meet Mitch Taylor: A Jeffrey Gitomer Licensed Trainer and a member of the National Speakers Association, Mitch has impacted thousands over the course of his career, through interactive workshop instruction, sales mentoring, educational podcasts & personal coaching.



Mitch is the author of the book SALES 4 Event Pros, and has written articles for several industry publications including Promo Only, DJNews, and Mobile Beat. Mitch regularly hosts #LiveAt755, your Daily Motivational Kick Start every weekday at 7:55am on his Facebook Feed. To get yours go to Facebook.com/MitchTaylor.



Mitch is also one half of the Creating Connections team with Certified Personality Trainer Vickie Musni. Together they have written Creating Connections: 31 Days To Building Stronger & Deeper Relationships and host a weekly podcast entitled Creating Connections.

