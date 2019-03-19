Solving Problems Is Priceless Part 1

Don’t worry about money – solving problems is priceless. Recently I read a book called The Subtle Art Of Not Giving A F*ck – by Mark Manson. While the title certainly is controversial, it does provide some great insight into how to truly get happy about your life. Happiness comes for many people by solving problems.

This absolutely relates to our industry. What makes you happy? Many business owners (present company included) think “Gosh…if only I had maybe a little more money, all my business problems would be solved, and I’d be happy.” Yeah…sometimes money can be a quick fix, but money may truly just be a band-aid to the REAL problem that lies beneath the surface. What’s that issue? The issue is your habits.

Your habits set your day. If you have productive habits, you’ll have a productive day. What do I mean by that? What you do with your time every day? How do you set out your day? Do you wait until the morning of or do you gameplan at the end of the previous work day for the following day? I would strongly encourage you to lay out your plan at the end of the previous work day and hit the ground running the next morning.

I’ll be back next week with Part 2 of this article Solving Problems Is Priceless.

Meet Mitch Taylor: A Jeffrey Gitomer Licensed Trainer and a member of the National Speakers Association, Mitch has impacted thousands over the course of his career, through interactive workshop instruction, sales mentoring, educational podcasts & personal coaching.



Mitch is the author of the book SALES 4 Event Pros, and has written articles for several industry publications including Promo Only, DJNews, and Mobile Beat. Mitch regularly hosts #LiveAt755, your Daily Motivational Kick Start every weekday at 7:55am on his Facebook Feed. To get yours go to Facebook.com/MitchTaylor.



Mitch is also one half of the Creating Connections team with Certified Personality Trainer Vickie Musni. Together they have written Creating Connections: 31 Days To Building Stronger & Deeper Relationships and host a weekly podcast entitled Creating Connections.

