So this is Christmas. The time of year where we spend time with family, with friends, we reflect back on the past year. Did you enjoy it? Was it all you wanted it to be? We break bread, re-connect with loved ones and sing holiday songs. The one holiday song I HOPE you’re singing in your business is “Let it grow, Let it Grow, Let it GROW.” Did your business grow in 2018?

If it didn’t, I strongly encourage you to get out to Mobile Beat Las Vegas this coming year. It’s when I feel stagnant in my business that I feel the need to surround myself with like minded individuals who are also seeking that spark, who want to connect and speak with their colleagues about ways they can grow their business.

“But Mitch…I don’t have enough money to get to Vegas?” Here’s the deal. For most people, airfare will cost you roughly $300-400. Split a room and now your hotel bill is only $200. Add in your conference pass at $250 and meals and you’re right around $1200 (there’s that magic number again). If you book 5 more events this year due to the knowledge you learn in Vegas by APPLYING yourself, it will earn you WAY more than your $1200 investment, AND give you skills to keep earning those additional monies in the future. If you don’t do it now, when WILL you make the investment in yourself? New gear isn’t going to make YOU a better DJ. New gear can’t interact with you. Only by applying yourself to learn from those who are seeking out continuing education and are where you want to be can you grow your business to a level where next year you’ll be singing “LET IT GROW, LET IT GROW, LET IT GROW!!!”

Meet Mitch Taylor: A Jeffrey Gitomer Licensed Trainer and a member of the National Speakers Association, Mitch has impacted thousands over the course of his career, through interactive workshop instruction, sales mentoring, educational podcasts & personal coaching.



Mitch is the author of the book SALES 4 Event Pros, and has written articles for several industry publications including Promo Only, DJNews, and Mobile Beat. Mitch regularly hosts #LiveAt755, your Daily Motivational Kick Start every weekday at 7:55am on his Facebook Feed. To get yours go to Facebook.com/MitchTaylor.



Mitch is also one half of the Creating Connections team with Certified Personality Trainer Vickie Musni. Together they have written Creating Connections: 31 Days To Building Stronger & Deeper Relationships and host a weekly podcast entitled Creating Connections.

