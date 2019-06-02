So It’s Your First Time Going to MBLV…

Toward the end of 2018, we here at Mobile Beat noticed a steadily increasing stream of threads on DJ forums concerning attending the MBLV conference in March 11-15, 2019 at the Tropicana Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas. The majority of the questions were from DJs thinking about attending for the first time. I was assigned to research the threads, come up with the best answers to the questions from DJs, and put together this guide for maximizing the MBLV attendee experience. MBLV23 will be my eighth time attending Mobile Beat Las Vegas since 2010 (I only missed out on 2014).

Since attending that first event, I’ve spent a lot of time in the Las Vegas area, visiting landmarks, exploring the surrounding towns and experiencing all the major tourist attractions. I’ve taken questions from DJs all over the country and have tracked the most important issues and concerns. Several dozen DJs took time to reach out to me and ask for direction and advice. Their questions covered a variety of topics from attendance to accommodations to tourism, networking, note taking, budgeting, attire, and more. I’ve collected the most popular queries below. Here we go…

Where should I stay for the Mobile Beat conference?

The best place to stay is at the Tropicana, where MBLV23 is being held. Staying on property allows the Mobile Beat staff to keep the conference price as low as possible and still provide you great content. Many attendees share rooms. Staying at the Tropicana gives you the convenience of just heading down from your room straight to the show. You also avoid having to navigate around Las Vegas or worry about getting lost in the huge casinos trying to find your way back and forth. Mathematically, you can’t beat staying on property.

Read the rest of this article and check out the full issue at Mobilebeat.com also thanks to Innovative LED for sponsoring in part this issue of Mobile Beat.

Michael Cordeiro ( 84 Posts Mike Cordeiro is the owner of M.C. Entertainment. A small RI multi-op. Mike got his start in the entertainment field while stationed in Frankfurt Germany in 1990. He has a Bachelor’s degree in Entertainment & Event Management from Johnson & Wales University and has appeared on TLC’s Four Weddings, Toddler’s and Tiaras, Acting credits include Bleed for This, Equalizer 2, TV commercials, Music videos and several episodes of the new AMC series NOS4A2. Follow him at: www.michaeljcordeiro.com