Smooth Transition: Meet the DDJ-SX3 – upgraded performance DJ controller for Serato DJ Pro with expanded connectivity

(TORRANCE, CA) 31st May 2018: We’ve upgraded one of our popular DJ controllers to create the 4-channel DDJ-SX3. Designed for dedicated use with Serato DJ Pro (previously known as Serato DJ), the features and expanded connectivity of the new controller enable you to make smooth transitions between DJs, guest speakers, musical genres and individual tracks. With a familiar layout and a high-quality casing, the DDJ-SX3 improves on the DDJ-SX2, which earned a strong reputation with a wide range of people including professional mobile DJs.

The new controller’s intuitive interface and professional features let you bring fresh creativity to your performances at all kinds of gigs, from club nights and parties to weddings and corporate events. It also offers expanded connectivity to give you greater flexibility when you’re juggling DJs, MCs and guest speakers. Changeovers are now seamless, even when the DJ playing before you uses a different laptop, as you can each plug into one of the dual USB ports at the same time.1

Thanks to the dedicated Mic input terminal on the front of the DDJ-SX3, you can talk to the crowd without needing to occupy any of the four mixer channels. And with twin Mic inputs on the rear of the controller, you can keep hold of one Mic while another two are out on the floor, without interrupting your mix. Control the level, tweak EQs and apply FX to all three Mics independently. Spice up your sets with the four popular Sound Color FX and use the Key Shift, Key Sync and Pitch Play features to effortlessly mix tracks harmonically and create live remixes.

The DDJ-SX3 will be available from early June 2018 at an MAP of $999. Watch the introduction video or find out more about the controller.

Unlock Serato DJ Pro by plugging the DDJ-SX3 into a computer running the software. You don’t need a subscription or license key. Download Serato DJ Pro.

A voucher for the Serato Flip and Pitch ‘n Time DJ Expansion Packs is included with the DDJ-SX3, so you can use Flip, Key Shift, Key Sync, Pitch Play and other advanced features for free.

1Both computers require Serato DJ Pro software.

KEY FEATURES OF THE DDJ-SX3

Three Mic inputs, plus Mic FX

A dedicated Mic input and level control knob on the front panel of the DDJ-SX3 comes in addition to the popular twin Mic inputs inherited from the DDJ-SX2, which are found on the rear panel. You can control the level, EQ and low-cut filter, and add reverb and compressor to each – enabling you to tweak the sound to suit the venue and ensure clear speech and vocals. You can also enhance performances by applying Sound Color FX such as Echo, plus Serato DJ Pro FX, to the two Mics plugged into the rear panel. Dual USB ports

Connect two computers running Serato DJ Pro at the same time for seamless DJ transitions or back-to-back performances. Or connect a backup computer in case your laptop crashes.

Sound Color FX

Add texture and unique sounds to your mixes using the popular Filter, Echo, Jet and Noise FX. Clear visual design maximising Serato DJ Pro features

The DDJ-SX3 inherits the interface design of our professional hardware, so you can intuitively use all its features.

Multicolored Performance Pads

Trigger 11 Serato DJ Pro features including Hot Cues, Sampler and Pitch Play with the large, multicolored Performance Pads. Watch their colors and illumination change instantly to show the selected pad mode and playing status.

Jog wheels with reduced latency

Scratching feels natural on the jog wheels, which feature reduced latency compared to those on the DDJ-SX2. Get instant information about the current playback status and position from the illuminating On Jog Display for more precise performances.

Clear design with quality look and feel

The DDJ-SX3 feels natural to use thanks to the clear visual division of the player and mixer sections, which feature high-quality black hairline aluminium and gunmetal grey finishes respectively.

Advanced key-related features via Pitch ‘n Time DJ (license included)

A voucher for Serato Pitch ‘n Time DJ is included with the DDJ-SX3 so you can use Key Shift, Key Sync, Pitch Play and other advanced features to smoothly and harmonically mix tracks. Adjust the key of tracks by semitone with Key Shift,and sync the keys of tracks during mixes with Key Sync. Pitch Play lets you trigger your Hot Cues in a range of different keys and assign them to the controller’s Performance Pads so you can play them like a keyboard.

Stand-alone DJ mixer with multiple inputs/outputs

The DDJ-SX3 has four external input terminals for multi players, turntables, DJ controllers and more. Connect various types of speakers to the XLR and RCA master out terminals and the TRS jack booth out terminal. You can also use the DDJ-SX3 as a stand-alone DJ mixer without connecting a computer. Connect multi players and analog turntables and use them with the controller’s mixer section.

Other features

Serato Flip: A voucher for Serato Flip is included with the DDJ-SX3 so you can create and save Hot Cue sequences to make custom edits of your tracks and use the dedicated Serato Flip controls to play them back at the touch of a button. Get even more creative by skipping or repeating track sections on the fly.

Grab handles on both sides: Easy to carry and set up.

Easy to carry and set up. Mic input circuit: Clear audio without distortion, even with high input level.

Clear audio without distortion, even with high input level. Needle search pad: Instantly jump to a specific part of a track with a simple touch of the pad.

Instantly jump to a specific part of a track with a simple touch of the pad. Slip Mode: Silently keeps a track playing during a loop, sample, or Hot Cue. Release the jog wheel and the track comes back at exactly the right place.

Silently keeps a track playing during a loop, sample, or Hot Cue. Release the jog wheel and the track comes back at exactly the right place. Paid upgrade to Serato DVS: For Serato DJ Pro deck control using multi players and turntables (Expansion Pack available separately).

DDJ-SX3 specifications

Software Serato DJ Pro (previously known as Serato DJ) Frequency Response 20 Hz to 20 kHz S/N Ratio 107 dB (USB) 96 dB (LINE) 87 dB (PHONO) 80 dB (MIC) Total Harmonic Distortion 0.003% (USB) 0.005% (LINE) Input/Output Terminals Inputs LINE/PHONO x 2 (RCA) LINE x 2 (RCA) MIC x 3 (XLR & 1/4-inch TRS jack x 1, XLR x 1, 1/4-inch TRS jack x 1) Outputs MASTER x 2 (XLR x 1, RCA x 1) BOOTH OUT x 1(1/4 inch TRS), PHONES x 2 (1/4 inch stereo phone jack x 1, 3.5 mm stereo mini jack x 1) USB USB (Type B) x 2 Maximum Dimensions (WｘDｘH) 664.0 × 354.4 × 70.4 mm Weight 6.1 kg Accessories AC adaptor, Power cord, USB cable Quick Start Guide, Serato DJ Pro Expansion Pack Voucher (Serato Flip and Pitch ‘n Time DJ)

Serato DJ Pro System requirements

Compatible OS Mac macOS High Sierra 10.13 (updated to the latest version) macOS Sierra 10.12 (updated to the latest version) OS X 10.11 (updated to the latest version) Windows Windows® 10, 8.1, 7 (the latest service pack) CPU Intel® processor CoreTM i7, i5, i3: 1.07 GHz or above Memory 4GB or more of RAM

