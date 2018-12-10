Smart DJ Tips: Should DJs Advertise on The Knot, Wedding Wire, Google, or Other Website?

When it comes to the DJ business, there are many different facets of the DJ world. You can be a bar/club DJ, a DJ who focuses on music production and remixes, or a DJ who focuses on private events, such as weddings and parties. In many cases, you can be all three (I’ve done all three). 🙂

When you decide that you’re ready to take your DJ business to the next level, you’re likely considering advertising, marketing, SEO, etc. Let’s face it, it’s a very competitive business, and in order to be in business and thrive, you have to be found by your target market. Where you decide to advertise should greatly depend on who your target market is.

One of my business mentors once told me that there are three important things about business: “location, location, location. Though the business world has changed greatly since DJing began, location is STILL one of the most important factors of your success. Before the internet, your physical location really mattered. Though, ironically, your physical location still matters, in terms of SEO. Now, your digital location really matters. Whether it’s on a wedding website, such as The Knot, or on Google search results, location is everything.

Should You Advertise Your DJ Business?

So the question is, how important is it for you to be found? Is DJing your main source of income, or simply a side hustle to earn extra money? If it’s your main source of income, or you want it to be, then advertising and your digital location really matter! This brings us to the question of which site or sites, have the best ROI (return on investment) for your business? The answer isn’t clear-cut and simple. The real answer is it depends on your business goals and your budget. In terms of getting more bookings, the more places people can find you, the better. This is where Google Ads and the wedding websites come into play. One thing is for sure, marketing can be expensive, so you have to decide which is best for your level of business and target market.

Organic Vs. Paid Results

Before a few months ago, there was always a huge debate on whether to advertise on The Knot, or Wedding Wire. Many vendors swear by one, or the other. For our business, we have listings on various websites, but they are basic listings, or “pro listings,” since they’re not the free version. We’ve found, however, that organic search results for “wedding DJs Austin” proved to be the best for us. People will ALWAYS trust organic listings over paid ads, almost every time. So you have to work hard to get on Google’s highly coveted page 1. We were able to make it to page 1 for numerous search terms, but it definitely took time. How we did it is a whole different article, for a different time. 🙂

If page 1 isn’t exactly in your immediate future, you can certainly consider other advertising. Google Ads is also a great, affordable option and you can show up on page 1 results, too! However, the downside is that it’s pay per click, which means you pay, because someone clicked on your ad, whether they book or not. Also, as I mentioned above, many people will often ignore site links that have the word “Ad” in them. Overall, Google Ads is still much more affordable than other websites. Facebook Ads is very similar and some wedding pros swear by them.

When you list on the wedding focused sites, think of it as having a presence where your target market will already be. Chances are, your brides are already using these sites to build a wedding website, find other vendors, and plan their wedding. So being on these sites just make sense.

The Cost to Advertise on The Knot & Wedding Wire

Depending on your market, the prices may vary. For our Austin/central Texas market, our Austin wedding DJs Knot listing is much more expensive than our Austin wedding DJs Wedding Wire listing, but we’re on both. These listing are basically a smaller, more condensed version of our website. Click the links to see the difference. They’re pretty similar, though The Knot is about 3 times as expensive, monthly. We happily pay it, because we get a lot of great bookings from it. Wedding Wire doesn’t give us quite as many bookings, but we get enough to continue to invest in it, though. Both sites are no longer competitors, as you may already know, which is somewhat of a monopoly. Both sites can raise the rates to whatever they’d like, and you’d have no choice but to pay their new rates, if you want to be listed on there. 🙁

Other Paid DJ Advertising Sites

There are many other sites to choose from, but it makes sense to advertise where the clients will already be. There are sites like Gigmasters, Gigsalad, Thumbtack, Angie’s List, Facebook, and many more. Though these sites all have their specific purpose and are great in their own way, they’re different than the wedding focused websites. Gigmasters (also now owned by Wedding Wire – talk about a monopoly) and Gigsalad are both sites that you must also pay to list on, but the cost is less, annually. The real cost of these sites is that you pay to book your client. Though this is good, since you pay for results, it can add up. The minimum booking fee is about $20, and about 5% of the booking fee. So this can add up, if you book a lot of events from it.

Thumbtack and Angie’s List are similar, in that you can list free, but you have to pay to respond. For our Austin market, Thumbtack is charging $40 – $75 per lead reply. I’m not okay with this. If you interact with the client, you have to pay this fee, even if the client does NOT book you. This is tough to swallow, so we choose not to do this. I’m not 100% sure how much Angie’s List charges, but I believe their site is similar, from what other pros have told me. Feel free to comment, if you know.

Overall, the choice is up to you and what is best for your business. I will say that when you upgrade to a paid listing on the wedding sites, you will see more leads than a free listing. What are your experiences with the above sites, or others? Feel free to comment. Our readers would love to know more!

Jason Rubio ( 95 Posts Jason Rubio is the co-owner and founder of Austin’s Best DJs, a professional DJ & photo booth company that provides music and entertainment for hundreds of weddings and events in the Austin and central Texas area. Jason started his DJ career as a mobile DJ, at age 13, and has since DJ’ed thousands of events, providing music and entertainment for clubs, bars, radio, concerts, festivals and various other events. In addition to writing for Mobile Beat, Jason also writes “The DJ Insider,” and has been featured in Canadian Special Events Magazine, Wedding Planner Magazine, and numerous other sites and publications. Jason is also a graduate of Texas State University with a Bachelor’s and Master’s degree in Education, as well as a Master’s of Public Administration, from The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley. Contact Jason Rubio at www.AustinsBestDJs.com