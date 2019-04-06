Smart DJ Tips: Prepping for Prom Season

Prom season is here and it’s about to be very busy, everywhere. We provide Austin/San Antonio prom DJs, Austin/San Antonio photo booth rentals, lighting, games, and much more. Prom season is always very busy for us and for DJs and DJ companies everywhere. With that being said, it’s time to prep for the upcoming rush of proms and events. Although you should prep all year long, to stay on top of your game. Whether you’re a DJ only, or if you provide many other options for your clients, preparation is always the key to your success.

We recently hired a new DJ and I contracted him to work his first prom with us. He had a few questions and it made me realize that it’s probably a great topic to write about, since many DJs may be in his shoes, too. He asked several great questions, so I thought I’d write the questions and answers, here. Here’s what we discussed.

Is Prom any different from a regular school dance? This is a great question and the answer is basically, they’re both school dances, and the music you play at the homecoming versus prom will likely be very similar, but you may add a few more slow songs, since proms often have couples attending, or prom dates happening. We don’t like to play too many slow songs at any event, but we’ve noticed that with prom, we always get asked to play way more slow songs than any other event, so be sure to have these songs ready. Does my set up need to be any different from my set up at a school dance? This is another great question. Depending on your normal setup, I’d say that you should do your best to make it look nice. Prom is very formal and so your set up should look as nice as possible. Also, since proms are usually attended by a lot of people, you’ll want to be sure you have adequate sound and lighting. Nothing is worse than not having an adequate system. So if you haven’t been to your venue, call, go online, and do your research. Go by and visit if you need to. Be ready! How do I need to dress? Dress formally. Although we always dress semi-formal for all of our events, for proms (and any formal event), you want to blend in, not stand out. Yes, DJs are always all about standing out, but in this case, you should blend in and don’t be the only person dressed down, especially because you’ll be on stage and representing your company or brand. What prep work do I need to do, differently, if anything, for proms? For us, preparation is always the key to your success for any event. Gone are the days where we just show up and “read the crowd.” Sure, you can do this and get by, but why not put a little more effort into your work? Find out what these students like, don’t like, LOVE, etc. Always know your audience. This is the one instance where DJing for private events versus bars/clubs greatly differs. Bar DJs have the advantage of deciding what to play and getting used to their audience. For private events, we don’t have this luxury, so preparation is essential!

Overall, these are just a few tips to help ensure that you have a fun, successful prom season. These tips help for wedding season, holiday season, and any time of year. What do you do differently? Leave me a comment and let me know!

