Smart DJ Tips: How Many Lights Should You Use?

When it comes to DJ dance floor lighting, there are a wide variety of opinions on how much a DJ should bring. Some DJs say you should not bring a lot of lighting, while others may bring a ton of lighting. Yet others may bring no lighting at all unless the client pays for it. I’ve seen a variety of setups and there is no 100% correct answer, honestly.

How much lighting you bring should be a decision for you and your client. You certainly need to ask your client what their expectations are, what their vision is, etc. One thing you don’t want to do is assume you know what they want! Sure, you may bring the exact same setup to every gig, but should you? For our company, Austin’s Best DJs & Photo Booths, we do not bring the same setup every time. Let me explain why.

We always check in with our client and ask what their vision is. If they are looking for an elegant wedding, a ton of dance floor lighting may not be what they are looking for. They may simply want uplighting only. They may want a monogram and uplighting, or in some cases, no lighting at all. Some couples chose to add string lighting in the reception hall and it looked great! The lesson here is to ask your clients, first. You may save yourself a lot of time and save yourself from a bad review by simply asking your clients what they’re looking for.

There have been other clients, usually for proms, school dances, and teen events, that want all the lighting you can bring, plus glow sticks, props, and anything else. They want it like a club, sometimes. Imagine if you had this type of client and brought your usual setup, not knowing what they wanted. They would have been disappointed.

So be sure to listen to their needs and ask questions. You may offer other services that they don’t know about. Believe it or not, even though our business name has “photo booths” in it, people have said, “oh, I didn’t know you offered that, too.” If you do offer other services that your client may want, be sure to ask them directly. We’ve made a ton of additional sales by simply offering other options! In some cases, we’ve booked out only our optional upgrades to some clients, and that’s okay. We’re happy to make a sale, no matter what they’re interested in!

Overall, just listen to what your client wants and needs, and ask questions. Make sure in your face-to-face or phone meetings, that you are listening far more than talking. You’ll be glad you did! Feel free to comment or make other suggestions. I’m always happy to hear them!

Jason Rubio ( 100 Posts Jason Rubio is the co-owner and founder of Austin’s Best DJs, a professional DJ & photo booth company that provides music and entertainment for hundreds of weddings and events in the Austin and central Texas area. Jason started his DJ career as a mobile DJ, at age 13, and has since DJ’ed thousands of events, providing music and entertainment for clubs, bars, radio, concerts, festivals and various other events. In addition to writing for Mobile Beat, Jason also writes “The DJ Insider,” and has been featured in Canadian Special Events Magazine, Wedding Planner Magazine, and numerous other sites and publications. Jason is also a graduate of Texas State University with a Bachelor’s and Master’s degree in Education, as well as a Master’s of Public Administration, from The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley. Contact Jason Rubio at www.AustinsBestDJs.com