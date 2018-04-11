Smart DJ Tips: Dressing Appropriately For Every Event

Dress codes are everywhere. Every job has a dress code; schools have dress codes, even businesses such as a restaurant or bar, have a dress code – door guys love to be the enforcers of the dress code. 🙂 So the question is, should DJs or DJ companies have a dress code, too? As a DJ & Photo Booth company owner (Austin’s Best DJs & Photo Booths) my answer is yes, absolutely!

We have a company dress code policy, but our dress code depends on the event. Every staff member should dress appropriately. We don’t want our DJs or photo booth staff showing up to a formal event, dressed like a bar/club DJ. No jeans, no baseball cap, no t-shirts, etc. I know our staff may not completely agree with it, but they get it, and, they have a choice. They don’t have to follow our dress code at all, but they also won’t work for us, either. 🙂 Believe it or not, 75% of our clients ask us what will the DJ wear to my event?(I’m all about data collection and understanding trends, so I keep up with client questions).

For weddings, we basically just ask that our staff dress up as if they were a guest at the wedding. We ask that our staff do not wear jeans or a t-shirt. Why? Because we’re professionals and we run a professional business. If your DJ business is a hobby to you, and not a business, your success will be very limited. People want professionals on one of the most important days of their lives – weddings, anniversaries, birthday parties, bar mitzvah, etc.

On the other hand, I know club DJs can show up wearing just about anything and no one seems to care because they’re the “cool DJ.” That’s not okay for most private events, though (at least not to us). Every DJ and staff member that we have working with us represents our company and our brand. Believe me, people will notice when you are the ONLY one who hasn’t dressed appropriately for the occasion. Not dressing appropriately is a sure way for someone to develop a bias against you or your company. Trust me, we’ve seen some client reviews about this (about other companies).

For other events, such as outdoor events, pool parties, or less formal events, we have a more relaxed dress code, of course. We still ask that our DJs not wear a t-shirt, though. We have company polos. Again, our staff members are the image of our company. We care about our image and our brand, and so should you! For you or your DJ company, the choice is completely yours. This is simply my opinion on what best represents our company.

We think of every event we do as an audition. When you go to an interview or audition, you are generally supposed to dress up. Every event we do is proof that we’re great at what we do, and that our client made a great choice by hiring us. We are also being seen by numerous potential clients who may need our services for an upcoming event (which is like us interviewing/auditioning for another event). We always strive to do a great job, to ensure our clients are happy, and because we’re “auditioning” for potential clients. We give out numerous cards at every event, so we’re always aware of this. You should be too!

What do you think? Feel free to comment and let me know what works for you!

Jason Rubio ( 85 Posts Jason Rubio is the co-owner and founder of Austin’s Best DJs, a professional DJ & photo booth company that provides music and entertainment for hundreds of weddings and events in the Austin and central Texas area. Jason started his DJ career as a mobile DJ, at age 13, and has since DJ’ed thousands of events, providing music and entertainment for clubs, bars, radio, concerts, festivals and various other events. In addition to writing for Mobile Beat, Jason also writes “The DJ Insider,” and has been featured in Canadian Special Events Magazine, Wedding Planner Magazine, and numerous other sites and publications. Jason is also a graduate of Texas State University with a Bachelor’s and Master’s degree in Education, as well as a Master’s of Public Administration, from The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley. Contact Jason Rubio at www.AustinsBestDJs.com