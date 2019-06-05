Smart DJ Tips: Add-Ons Really Add Up!

In the DJ business, things are constantly evolving. My wife and I own/manage our business Austin’s Best DJs & Photo Booths, and have run it since 2012. We were both long-time DJs before we even met! I’m approaching 3 decades (yes, decades, since I started when I was a kid) and my wife is approaching nearly 2 decades! We’ve seen a lot of trends come and go. As business owners, we have to stop and consider the trends and evaluate whether or not we want to be a part of them.

DJs seem to always want the latest, greatest new turntable or controller, or light, that just came out. It seems as if DJing has turned into another way of “keeping up with the Jones.” DJs like to constantly buy new equipment, and understandably so. Sure, you have to keep up with the trends or get left behind. This brings me to the topic of add-ons.

Everyone knows they may need a DJ for their event, but they may not have considered a photo booth rental, uplighting, a monogram, or anything else that you may offer. I know you may be one of the DJs who says “my specialty is DJing. I’ll leave the other stuff to the other guys who specialize in those things.” While I completely understand this logic, I want to disrupt your thoughts and ask, why? You were not born a DJ, right? You learned how to and perfected your craft. This means you can learn other things and perfect those, as well.

You don’t have to, but adding on items for your clients will add up and grow your sales! Isn’t that the goal? If you don’t want to learn new things or want to leave it to the other guys, there is the partner option. You can simply partner with someone who does offer what your clients may ask for and perhaps set up a referral system. This will also help your bottom line, but not quite as much as if you take the time to invest in your optional upgrades and offer it yourself.

We used to only offer DJs. After we saw the trends, we took the time to invest and add other options. Now, we offer DJs, photo booth rentals, lighting, and much more! More options mean more sales, and who is opposed to making more money? 🙂 We’re certainly not! So consider the new trends that your clients may be asking about, and see how many times you get asked about this product. If it’s at least once per month, it is certainly worth considering!

Feel free to share your thoughts/comments. I’d love to hear from you!

Jason Rubio ( 99 Posts Jason Rubio is the co-owner and founder of Austin’s Best DJs, a professional DJ & photo booth company that provides music and entertainment for hundreds of weddings and events in the Austin and central Texas area. Jason started his DJ career as a mobile DJ, at age 13, and has since DJ’ed thousands of events, providing music and entertainment for clubs, bars, radio, concerts, festivals and various other events. In addition to writing for Mobile Beat, Jason also writes “The DJ Insider,” and has been featured in Canadian Special Events Magazine, Wedding Planner Magazine, and numerous other sites and publications. Jason is also a graduate of Texas State University with a Bachelor’s and Master’s degree in Education, as well as a Master’s of Public Administration, from The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley. Contact Jason Rubio at www.AustinsBestDJs.com