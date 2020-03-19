Smart DJ Tips: 3 Social Distancing Tips

Social distancing. It’s a new term that is basically all you may be hearing about, lately. Regardless of how you feel about the current Covid-19 pandemic, you are likely impacted by all of this.

For me, I’m based in Austin, Texas, and it has really hit the Austin service industry hard! SXSW was canceled, and most people thought it was a terrible idea, at first. Now, here we are, just a few weeks later, and everything has changed! Now, with the current ban of any gatherings of more than 10 guests, it has truly devastated our local service industry!

Our DJ & photo booth business literally had the second half of March, all of April, and now, early May, cancel! I couldn’t believe that we had so many cancelations in just 7 days! We literally lost thousands of dollars. The only positive thing is that all but one rescheduled. This is a totally unprecedented time for all of us!

Due to all of this, I’m sure many of you are faced with the same challenges as us. I wanted to take a moment to offer a few social distancing tips to help you stay productive during this time. Here are 3 tips.

Clean & Organize

I know you’ve likely been bleaching and using Lysol every single day, but have you cleaned your DJ equipment? Take some time to do that. Clean all the equipment that gets touched by everyone, and even the equipment that doesn’t! It’ll look great once you’re ready to take your next gig!

Next, organize your life! Take that box of cords and go through it all. If you’re like me, you likely have tons of cords, for no reason. I have a backup, for a backup, which is excessive. 🙂 Go through and check out your cords. Look for damages, frayed ends, etc. Toss out the old ones and keep the good ones.

The last time you want to find out about a bad cord is during a gig. This happened ONE TIME to me, and never again. Take the time to do this. You’ll be glad you did.

Next, organize your music files, delete songs you never play anymore. Clear out your files. Create new playlists, make new folders and crates, etc. Being organized really helps make it easier when you’re DJing!

Backup Music

Next, is a very essential step. Backup your music. I do this quarterly, but you likely have your own methods. If you haven’t done it, now is the perfect time to do so. I have 2 external drives and 1 TB cloud. I know it’s a lot, but without music, your DJ equipment is useless! Always backup your music, and have another backup, just in case!

Practice Makes Better

This last tip is a no-brainer. You should always practice your skill. No matter how long you’ve been doing it, you can never practice too much! If you’re a veteran like me (over 2 decades) you may think, meh, I got it down. Now is the time to try new things. Try your own remixes, mashups, and get better at different sets. Learn and research the music that you’re not as familiar with.

Overall, make the best of this downtime. When you get busy, again, you’ll be glad you did! For more tips, check out my article “7 Social Distancing Tips for DJs to Stay Productive.” I have these above tips and a few more!

What are your thoughts? Leave me a comment or feedback about how you’re using your time! It’s always great to hear from you!

– Jason