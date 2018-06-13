Silent Disco Gets Easier – By Ryan Burger

The “silent dance party” or “silent disco” has been around for a while now, and has come down to an affordable level for many DJs interested in buying such a system, rather than renting. If you aren’t familiar with the silent disco concept, here’s a quick primer. Instead of pumping sound out through speakers, everyone in the audience wears a wireless headphone that can pick up one of two or three DJs playing simultaneously, with the signals going out through a broadcaster box. In this way, a club, for example, can serve multiple audiences with different DJ/music styles without having a separate room for each one.

While there are some high-end systems that were only pre- viously available to rent or buy at $100 per headset, VocoPro has debuted a more affordable system, perfect for mobile DJs wanting to add this unique service to their offerings. Thanks to VocoPro, entry into the silent disco arena is now possible with an investment of as little as two thousand dollars.

