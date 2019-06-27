Share Your Heart Part 5

This week we finish off the R in HEART with Reality.

Maybe their REALITY is they need to be brought into these moments they are about to embark on, say at a wedding reception. This is where you as a salesperson come in. You need to not only walk them through each moment and how you will handle it (basic), but how they will feel IN each moment, how together you can create an experience they and their guests will remember forever vs. what they see at every reception and finally what their memories will be like AFTER the event is over. Show them the difference in REALITY with you vs. someone else and more often than not, you will earn the sale.

Thoughts

The key in sharing your thoughts is to do it in a way that benefits your client. How can you shine? How can you put a smile on their face? Let’s look at 3 ways before, during and after the sale.

Before the sale: After your meeting, send them a small thank you card with a personalized note based upon something that was said in the meeting. The card will stand out and the personalization will create the “WOW” factor, showing that you are thoughtful because you cared enough to take the time to say “thank you”. We’ll continue next week for the during and after the sale portion.

Meet Mitch Taylor: A Jeffrey Gitomer Licensed Trainer and a member of the National Speakers Association, Mitch has impacted thousands over the course of his career, through interactive workshop instruction, sales mentoring, educational podcasts & personal coaching.



Mitch is the author of the book SALES 4 Event Pros, and has written articles for several industry publications including Promo Only, DJNews, and Mobile Beat. Mitch regularly hosts #LiveAt755, your Daily Motivational Kick Start every weekday at 7:55am on his Facebook Feed. To get yours go to Facebook.com/MitchTaylor.



Mitch is also one half of the Creating Connections team with Certified Personality Trainer Vickie Musni. Together they have written Creating Connections: 31 Days To Building Stronger & Deeper Relationships and host a weekly podcast entitled Creating Connections.

