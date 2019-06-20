Share Your Heart Part 4

Last week we covered the “A” letter of the acronym H.E.A.R.T., with the “H” standing for Hugs, the “E” standing for Emotion, and the “A” standing for Attitude. We continue today with the final 2 letters of the acronym, Reality and Thoughtful and a final Thought.

Reality

Kenny Chesney said it best “Reality, yeah, sometimes life ain’t all that it’s cracked up to be. So let’s take a chance and live this fantasy. ‘Cause everybody needs to break free from reality.” OK so maybe I’m in a bit of the island spirit here right now but this is a truth in mundane, everyday life as well. Reality can sometimes SAP our creativity. Creativity is at the heart of the “E” (Emotion) in the HEART acronym. You MUST approach every sales situation with a bit of creativity and not let reality get you down. Yes, sometimes you need to bring your client’s back down to earth (read: champagne taste and beer budget). It’s important to know HOW to do this effectively. How do you do this? You accomplish this by really getting to the HEART of what they need. Is their REALITY that they NEED the over the top latest photo booth or décor lighting they are considering? Or is REALITY that at the HEART of the party is the emotion of their friends celebrating with them, being brought back to a moment in time by the song that you play at JUST the right time, their friends sweating up a storm on the dance floor…just like some of their other cherished memories with them.

Meet Mitch Taylor: A Jeffrey Gitomer Licensed Trainer and a member of the National Speakers Association, Mitch has impacted thousands over the course of his career, through interactive workshop instruction, sales mentoring, educational podcasts & personal coaching.



Mitch is the author of the book SALES 4 Event Pros, and has written articles for several industry publications including Promo Only, DJNews, and Mobile Beat. Mitch regularly hosts #LiveAt755, your Daily Motivational Kick Start every weekday at 7:55am on his Facebook Feed. To get yours go to Facebook.com/MitchTaylor.



Mitch is also one half of the Creating Connections team with Certified Personality Trainer Vickie Musni. Together they have written Creating Connections: 31 Days To Building Stronger & Deeper Relationships and host a weekly podcast entitled Creating Connections.

