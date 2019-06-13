Share Your Heart Part 3

Attitude

Your attitude can make or break the sale. Period. During my Creative Consultations seminar I showed a video of a young girl standing on a sink in her family bathroom shouting out her positive daily affirmations in the mirror about what she loved and liked. Positive thoughts affect positive actions. Your attitude will make or break not just the sale but relationships as a whole. You can’t let an extreme high or low moment of your day affect the rest of your hour, day, week, month or even year.

It’s important that you approach each client the same way…even-keeled. Think like a quarterback. Quarterbacks in the NFL have to completely disregard the last touchdown drive they led or the last interception they threw because those results don’t matter. All that matters is the here and now for them. It’s the same with your client. You can’t be thinking about the fact that you haven’t booked anything in a while or come in overconfident because you’ve just went 4 for 4 in bookings recently. Have an attitude of gratitude. The worst case scenario: you got a chance to practice connecting with someone new and hopefully made a new friend or someone who now better understands what’s available to them. Best case scenario: You get the sale, they scratch one more item off their to-done list and you get to “wow” their friends and family at their event.

Meet Mitch Taylor: A Jeffrey Gitomer Licensed Trainer and a member of the National Speakers Association, Mitch has impacted thousands over the course of his career, through interactive workshop instruction, sales mentoring, educational podcasts & personal coaching.



Mitch is the author of the book SALES 4 Event Pros, and has written articles for several industry publications including Promo Only, DJNews, and Mobile Beat. Mitch regularly hosts #LiveAt755, your Daily Motivational Kick Start every weekday at 7:55am on his Facebook Feed. To get yours go to Facebook.com/MitchTaylor.



Mitch is also one half of the Creating Connections team with Certified Personality Trainer Vickie Musni. Together they have written Creating Connections: 31 Days To Building Stronger & Deeper Relationships and host a weekly podcast entitled Creating Connections.

