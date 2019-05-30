Share Your Heart Part 1

Share your HEART

In sales, it’s VITAL to get to the emotion. People buy on emotion and justify on logic. You must tug at their heartstrings to appeal to their emotions. How do you do that? You have to have HEART.

Heart is an acronym that I recently developed and as we go deeper in the article series you’ll learn what each letter stands for and how it applies to your sales process. We start with H.

Hugs

In his Getting What You’re Worth seminar Mark Ferrell (www.MarkFerrell.com) shocked the DJ communities when he proudly stated that he hugs his clients. Now you may be saying to yourself “Well that’s fine but that’s AFTER the meeting” You might be correct for yourself, but probably not for Mark. A hug is an embrace…and it doesn’t have to be a physical one. How else can you provide that warm fuzzy feeling (the hug) to your clients prior to their event or even the meeting? Here are 3 quick ways to do just that (even before meeting with them)

Send them a quick note or article relating to something they mentioned in your first contact with them. Have a meeting confirmation email sent reminding them of the meeting and add a funny saying to the end to draw a smile. Have an office? Write their names on a small chalkboard sign to greet them as they arrive. Don’t have an office but meeting at a Starbucks or a Panera? Arrive early and be sure to have their favorite drink waiting for them (ask ahead of time so you can prep) It’s the little things that can make a BIG impression.

I’ll be back next week with the continuation in this series.

Meet Mitch Taylor: A Jeffrey Gitomer Licensed Trainer and a member of the National Speakers Association, Mitch has impacted thousands over the course of his career, through interactive workshop instruction, sales mentoring, educational podcasts & personal coaching.



Mitch is the author of the book SALES 4 Event Pros, and has written articles for several industry publications including Promo Only, DJNews, and Mobile Beat. Mitch regularly hosts #LiveAt755, your Daily Motivational Kick Start every weekday at 7:55am on his Facebook Feed. To get yours go to Facebook.com/MitchTaylor.



Mitch is also one half of the Creating Connections team with Certified Personality Trainer Vickie Musni. Together they have written Creating Connections: 31 Days To Building Stronger & Deeper Relationships and host a weekly podcast entitled Creating Connections.

