Setting The Stage Part 1

Setting The Stage in almost any scenario is so important, but especially in the sales world. This article will help you set the stage in your favor and give you some tips on how to do it more effectively.

I first learned of this concept in the book “The Ultimate Sales Machine” by Chet Holmes. In this book Chet talks about the Threshold Effect. The Threshold Effect states that whenever you walk into a space and meet someone for the first time, you or they are making 11 different assumptions about you or your space, such as “What kind of money do they make?”, “What kind of car do they drive?” “Are you affluent or poor?” “Are you likable, dateable, etc?”, and ultimately “Do I want to do business with them?”

Now this may seem superficial, but it’s scientifically true whether we like it or not. People judge. Once you know this information, it’s up to you to figure out how to set the stage in your favor. How? Here’s one suggestion to tide you over until next week when we dive further into this topic.

Ways to Set The Stage In Your Favor

Arrive Early. If you have your meeting in an off-site location (i.e. not your office or their home), get there well in advance. Meet whomever may be taking care of you or have your clients drink order in advance by asking them for it in your prior communication with them. Pick a location where you’ll be free from distractions, i.e. not with them facing a window or TV, not near the bathrooms or the prep area for food and/or drink.

We’ll be back with more ways to set the stage in your favor next week.

Meet Mitch Taylor: A Jeffrey Gitomer Licensed Trainer and a member of the National Speakers Association, Mitch has impacted thousands over the course of his career, through interactive workshop instruction, sales mentoring, educational podcasts & personal coaching.



Mitch is the author of the book SALES 4 Event Pros, and has written articles for several industry publications including Promo Only, DJNews, and Mobile Beat. Mitch regularly hosts #LiveAt755, your Daily Motivational Kick Start every weekday at 7:55am on his Facebook Feed. To get yours go to Facebook.com/MitchTaylor.



Mitch is also one half of the Creating Connections team with Certified Personality Trainer Vickie Musni. Together they have written Creating Connections: 31 Days To Building Stronger & Deeper Relationships and host a weekly podcast entitled Creating Connections.

