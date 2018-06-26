Search Without Stalking

I talk in my book SALES for Event Pros quite a bit about the Search process and this is a common question that I get. “Mitch, how do I research a client without appearing like a stalker?”

The first thing I do is I look for clues, not necessarily always in social media, but in the information they have already given me. I’m sure you have some required fields in your request for information forms but let’s say they contact you via email. What does their email address say about them? Is it a college email? A professional email? An older email provider like Hotmail or yahoo? Maybe it’s an email made up for just their event….sallyandjim2018@gmail.com. Everything about the email says something. If it’s an older provider, it’s probably a legit email, one they’ve used forever and still use. If it’s just for the event, that also means it could have a strong filter on it and they are just information gathering. Gmail is more popular with millenials and Hotmail not so much. If it’s a more personal email that you know more information about their personality (up_daisy_girl_0090 at Hotmail dot com for example), which can help you communicate with them better as well.

What does their phone number say? Is it local? Out of state? What does the exchange say? City where people are pretty wealthy or not so much? If you put her number in your CRM is this the first time she has inquired or not? Next I would recommend to go back and look at their their actual social media profiles. It’s said a picture says a thousand words. In this case, Instagram and Facebook can give you great insight as to what kind of person they are by how much (or not) shows up in their social media profiles. We’ll cover more on this subject next Tuesday 🙂

Meet Mitch Taylor: A Jeffrey Gitomer Licensed Trainer and a member of the National Speakers Association, Mitch has impacted thousands over the course of his career, through interactive workshop instruction, sales mentoring, educational podcasts & personal coaching.



Mitch is the author of the book SALES 4 Event Pros, and has written articles for several industry publications including Promo Only, DJNews, and Mobile Beat. Mitch regularly hosts #LiveAt755, your Daily Motivational Kick Start every weekday at 7:55am on his Facebook Feed. To get yours go to Facebook.com/MitchTaylor.



Mitch is also one half of the Creating Connections team with Certified Personality Trainer Vickie Musni. Together they have written Creating Connections: 31 Days To Building Stronger & Deeper Relationships and host a weekly podcast entitled Creating Connections.

