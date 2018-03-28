Safely Stepping Out of Your Comfort Zone

At the risk of labeling our performances “stale,” I’m probably safe in assuming that most of us have developed a formula or routine for our events that we often use week after week. We know it, are comfortable with it, and are confident that it works. We obviously customize and personalize this routine for each individual client, but it’s core is often the same; similar songs, style of MCing, and audio/lighting packages. There isn’t anything inherently wrong with this! Figuring out where we excel and building our brand around it allows us to hone our skills. Sometimes, however, a client will come along that wants to deviate greatly from our chosen success formula. Do you take the client or pass them on to someone else?

Perhaps the most common request to deviate we encounter is in the music department. Most people trust us to work out magic and play songs we know will pack a dancefloor while reading the crowd and adjusting appropriately. Everyone once in a while though, a client will come along that has extremely specific music tastes or simply desires an emphasis on a genre or style we aren’t as confident in. In the past, I’ve often explained that I might not be a good fit and happily referred them to another DJ in my market. While this is the easy way to work around my musical deficiencies, it has not helped me grow and expand my services. Lately, I’ve decided to broaden my horizons and branch out to events that I may not have been as confident with in the past.

Making sure I never bite off more than I can chew or accept an event where I expect to deliver a subpar performance, I’ve recently attempted to use previously untapped areas as an opportunity to grow my knowledge and skills. It’s forced me to work harder and spend more time researching songs, artists, and genres. Instead of saying “Oh I don’t play such and such type of music.” I’ve been putting in the time to consciously accept those events and then work alongside the client to make sure I’m on the same page. Is it harder than simply showing up with my standard music lists? Absolutely. Has it been an insightful process? Without a doubt.

Stepping out of your comfort zone can be in any area of your business, not just music. Perhaps you’ve gotten multiple requests for uplighting but have been nervous to try it out. I encourage you to give it a try! Maybe you don’t currently offer ceremony services but have noticed the ever-increasing demand for them. This summer might be the time to rent a wireless microphone or two and a small mixer and (after plenty of practice) try your hand at offering them. The only way to ever grow is to step out of your comfort zone and dip your toes into areas you haven’t previously explored. It will be uncomfortable but the payoff is a more well-rounded toolkit at your disposal.

Have you dove into a new avenue with your business lately that required you to step out of your comfort zone? I would love to hear about it in the comments.

Jordan Nelson ( 44 Posts Jordan Nelson is the owner of SLC Mobile DJ in Salt Lake City, UT. A native of the tiny southern Utah town of St. George, Jordan began his mobile DJ journey as a junior in high school. After traveling to Salt Lake to attend the University of Utah, Jordan completely revamped his business and invested heavily in sales and master of ceremonies training, turning his $400/event company into a $1,500/event company in under a year at 22 years old. Jordan developed a strong passion for lighting and lighting programming during his early DJ years and has written 2 books for mobile DJs on the subjects. When he is not spending his weekends at weddings and events, you can find him at the local gun range or hiking with his beautiful wife.