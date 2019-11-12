Rusty Details Part 2

So how did everything end up after my faux pas the day before at the ceremony? After the ceremony was over the next day, I was complimented by the Step Father of the bride, by the Father of the Groom, and by the Mother of the Bride after the ceremony about what a wonderful job I did serving as their Officiant.

Here’s the rub. We’re not always perfect. No one is. The key thing to note is to take a moment and stop to smell the roses if you will, stop and enjoy life for a minute. Center yourself around your purpose, your calling and why it is that you do what you do. Some people think our lives are just party-filled and always on the go, but oftentimes we need to focus back on what’s important not only for our clients, but also for ourselves. If you’re not centered properly, you won’t be able to help your clients as effectively. In order to get those kinds of compliments even after messing up at the rehearsal, I had to have had a great relationship with my clients. The kind of relationship where even if you do screw up, your clients will forgive you if they know your hearts in the right place. That’s the ultimate sign of respect, the ultimate sign of friendship, the ultimate sign of a great client relationship or any relationship for that matter, is forgiveness and people knowing your heart is in the right place. All our job is is to connect people. We turn moments into memories. It’s up to you to decide, are they great memories? Are they not so great memories? The key to that is in the rusty details.

