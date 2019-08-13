Roland Reveals Versatile DJ-707M DJ Controller

Los Angeles, CA, August 13, 2019 — Roland, a leading manufacturer and distributor of electronic musical instruments and professional video products, announces the DJ-707M DJ Controller — a four-channel, four-deck Serato DJ Pro controller engineered for the perfect balance of functionality and portability. DJs searching for more than song mixing now have tools to manage complex event audio requirements, all-in-one with the powerful benefits of a portable live sound audio console, loudspeaker management system, and fully-fledged performance DJ controller. The DJ-707M will be available in the U.S. in August 2019 for $999.

Designed in consultation with leading event DJs, the DJ-707M is built to efficiently manage the wide-ranging needs of mobile DJs. The compact controller packs more specifications than larger, bulky controllers and the reinforced internal and external metal parts ensure it can withstand life on the road. Plus, its compact size allows it to sit between turntables and DJ media players, and it is DVS Upgrade ready for component DJ set-ups.

DJ-707M’s built-in 24-bit/48 kHz audio interface and high-end Roland D/A conversion for Master, Booth, and Zone outputs — loudspeaker management that includes separate 4-Band output EQ, multiband compressor and limiter on each — ensure working DJs deliver loud, clean sound. Built-in automatic feedback suppression listens for and anticipates feedback, adjusting speaker output automatically and preventing disruptions. Each assignable output’s separate EQ, multiband compressor, and limiter output settings can also be saved and recalled with 10 Scene Presets.

The DJ-707M features seven inputs, including front mounted auxiliary inputs for easily connecting instruments from guest musicians or two additional microphones. Built with the DNA of a professional audio console, the DJ-707M features two studio-quality XLR microphone inputs. Each channel also has its own gain, low-cut switch, and noise gate, plus effects from reverbs and delays to key-based auto-pitching and auto-ducking. Dual USB inputs allow up to two instances of Serato to be run on separate computers, creating seamless transitions between DJs or backup rigs. Its USB input can also be used to connect an iOS device for music playback.

Dedicated Serato DJ Pro controls allow for creation and triggering of hot cues, loops, effects, drum patterns, and samples, plus switching between four Serato decks. Roland’s hardware effects can be assigned individually to the dedicated hardware Filter/FX knob to finesse blends or accentuate scratches. DJ-707M’s standalone mixer allows computer-free performance using CDJs, turntables, mics, and more.

Driven by the sound of Roland’s TR-909 and TR-808 drum machines, the DJ-707M also contains launchable preset rhythms for adding punch to classic tracks, crafting transitions, or creating accompaniment for instrumentalists. Other on-board OSC sound effects include sweepers and synth stabs.

A product video for the DJ-707M is available here. For more information, visit www.roland.com.