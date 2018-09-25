Rise and Fall Part 4

Your passion should fuel your persistence, and vice versa. As I said last week, you were put on this earth to serve. What’s your passion to serve? For me (and many others), it’s to make a positive lasting impact in as many lives as I can with the resources I have available to me. I don’t think you can be involved in the DJ business, speak of the word “passion” and NOT think of Sean Big Daddy McKee. Big Daddy (as he’s affectionately known by to his friends) lost his mother two months ago. I happened to call him about an hour before he got the news that his Mom was not long for this world. In a time of crisis in his own personal life, he still led with his heart and with passion. He spoke kindly of his mother and his family. He thought of them vs himself. Why? Because Big Daddy’s passion in this world is to help as many people as possible to “Smile as Loud As They Can.”

.

What’s your passion? What motivates you? Maybe it’s working out in the morning or at the end of your day. Maybe it’s being healthy enough to walk your son or daughter down the aisle on their wedding day. One aspect of my life that has helped me gain perspective, given me persistence and helped fulfill my passion over the last couple of years was producing #LiveAt755 on Facebook and delivering content and inspiration to my audience. I believe that this has helped people and, at least in one case, changed someone’s life. I’m thankful for the motivation from mentors of mine to be able to give this.

I saw a post on my memories in Facebook the other day, and it rings true to this as well. “Your phone call is not more important to me than my daughter.” We’re only guaranteed two things coming into this world, death and taxes. Another popular life phrase, “don’t sweat the small stuff” with the reminder, it’s ALL small stuff. Follow your own 3P’s to life success.

Meet Mitch Taylor: A Jeffrey Gitomer Licensed Trainer and a member of the National Speakers Association, Mitch has impacted thousands over the course of his career, through interactive workshop instruction, sales mentoring, educational podcasts & personal coaching.



Mitch is the author of the book SALES 4 Event Pros, and has written articles for several industry publications including Promo Only, DJNews, and Mobile Beat. Mitch regularly hosts #LiveAt755, your Daily Motivational Kick Start every weekday at 7:55am on his Facebook Feed. To get yours go to Facebook.com/MitchTaylor.



Mitch is also one half of the Creating Connections team with Certified Personality Trainer Vickie Musni. Together they have written Creating Connections: 31 Days To Building Stronger & Deeper Relationships and host a weekly podcast entitled Creating Connections.

