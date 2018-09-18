Rise and Fall Part 3

Ryan Leaf was able to use some of the same strategies he was taught to move from civilian life to celebrity status in the NFL to move him from being a convict to being a contributing member of society in a positive way. The strategy required for both of these paths is persistence. Persistence is never giving up. Persistence is keeping your eye on the ball and the goal at hand when the whole world around you is trying to distract you from your goal or keep you from achieving it. I can think of no better song to embody this than “Tubthumping” by Chumbawumba from 1997. “I get knocked down…but I get up again…and you’re never going to keep me down.” “

Yeah but Mitch, those lyrics also include “pissing the night away”. You’re right…they do. Pissing the night away occasionally isn’t a bad thing. Sometimes you just need to just say screw it take a night off, take day off and go play golf. Go for a walk. Go for a run. Get your mind right. When you’re focused you can come back and attack the next project with a clear mind and a clear focus. It helps to take a (short) break from the persistence grind. If you get knocked down, you must pull yourself back up again. We’ve all had lows; we’ve all had downs. You cannot be discouraged with your situation. You must maintain an attitude of persistence.

Whatever you can do to help you keep persistent in your goals, I strongly encourage you to keep doing and keep going.. You were put on this earth to serve. Have the persistence in life to serve as many people as you can in some way. We’ll continue next week with the final in this series of Passion.

Meet Mitch Taylor: A Jeffrey Gitomer Licensed Trainer and a member of the National Speakers Association, Mitch has impacted thousands over the course of his career, through interactive workshop instruction, sales mentoring, educational podcasts & personal coaching.



Mitch is the author of the book SALES 4 Event Pros, and has written articles for several industry publications including Promo Only, DJNews, and Mobile Beat. Mitch regularly hosts #LiveAt755, your Daily Motivational Kick Start every weekday at 7:55am on his Facebook Feed. To get yours go to Facebook.com/MitchTaylor.



Mitch is also one half of the Creating Connections team with Certified Personality Trainer Vickie Musni. Together they have written Creating Connections: 31 Days To Building Stronger & Deeper Relationships and host a weekly podcast entitled Creating Connections.

