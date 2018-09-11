Rise and Fall Part 2

Some may call this a girly girl song – but the lyrics help put things into perspective. The song is “Beautiful” by Christina Aguilera. “You are beautiful in every single way…words can’t bring me down.” In life, in sales, in our businesses we can be seemingly crushed by just one rejection from a potential client, a tense contract situation or even worse a lawsuit. In times like these you will certainly feel the fall of your business and sometimes possibly your life. In times like these it’s important to have perspective.

First, take stock of where you are. As one of the more infamous Internet memes suggests “Yes, but did you DIE?” Ask yourself “What’s the WORST that can happen?” Answer your own question. More often than not, it’s not as bad as it at first seems. If it’s not getting a sale, re-double your efforts. In life we can ask the real question or the bs question. Which one do you think this is? “Why did you choose someone else?” That’s the BS question. It may give you a false indicator (like price) when it really comes down to value and how you explain it. Here’s the real question: Ask them “What could I have done differently to earn your business?” Only then (and probably offering an incentive as well) will you get the real answers.

Ryan Leaf was in jail just a few short years after experiencing the highest of highs. He could have gone to a very dark place in those moments of being in jail, and I’m sure he did at times, but he gained perspective and chose the second of the three steps when dealing with the rise and fall. More on that in next week’s article.

Meet Mitch Taylor: A Jeffrey Gitomer Licensed Trainer and a member of the National Speakers Association, Mitch has impacted thousands over the course of his career, through interactive workshop instruction, sales mentoring, educational podcasts & personal coaching.



Mitch is the author of the book SALES 4 Event Pros, and has written articles for several industry publications including Promo Only, DJNews, and Mobile Beat. Mitch regularly hosts #LiveAt755, your Daily Motivational Kick Start every weekday at 7:55am on his Facebook Feed. To get yours go to Facebook.com/MitchTaylor.



Mitch is also one half of the Creating Connections team with Certified Personality Trainer Vickie Musni. Together they have written Creating Connections: 31 Days To Building Stronger & Deeper Relationships and host a weekly podcast entitled Creating Connections.

Mitch Taylor ( 165 Posts Meet Mitch Taylor: A Jeffrey Gitomer Certified Advisor and a member of the National Speakers Association, Mitch has impacted thousands over the course of his career, through interactive workshop instruction, sales mentoring, educational podcasts & personal coaching. Mitch is the author of the book Sales 4 Event Pros, and has written articles for several industry publications including Promo Only, DJNews, and Mobile Beat. Mitch regularly hosts #LiveAt755, your Daily Motivational Kick Start every weekday at 7:55am on his Facebook Feed. To get yours go to Facebook.com/MitchTaylor. Mitch is also one half of the Creating Connections team with Certified Personality Trainer Vickie Musni. Together they have written Creating Connections: 31 Days To Building Stronger & Deeper Relationships and host a weekly podcast entitled Creating Connections.