Respect Is A Two Way Street Part 2

Last week we began with the discussion of how respect is a two way street and gave you the first way to accomplish this. Here are the other two ways to ensure you keep respect when given an opportunity. .

Before you say yes to the opportunity be sure you can represent the brand or person giving you the opportunity effectively. If you can’t represent them appropriately then you are doing them a disservice by even accepting the opportunity. Do the right thing and move on. Never bitch about said opportunity in a backchannel. What’s a backchannel? Any place where information is spread about someone else. It’s a term originally heard in the speakers world for the conversation that goes on behind the scenes (and sometimes live) while a speaker is onstage speaking about something. It’s what’s said on social media and at the water cooler at work. You never know when someone who’s a little closer to your opportunity than you are might be listening.

If you’re given an opportunity, whether that’s to earn a sale, whether that’s to start a relationship, whether that is to represent a brand, whether that is to move your company forward, you have an obligation and responsibility to see that opportunity through, You owe it to your connection to represent them well and not bitch about it in a back channel. Think before you agree, then follow through to a T.

Meet Mitch Taylor: A Jeffrey Gitomer Licensed Trainer and a member of the National Speakers Association, Mitch has impacted thousands over the course of his career, through interactive workshop instruction, sales mentoring, educational podcasts & personal coaching.

Mitch is the author of the book SALES 4 Event Pros, and has written articles for several industry publications including Promo Only, DJNews, and Mobile Beat. Mitch regularly hosts #LiveAt755, your Daily Motivational Kick Start every weekday at 7:55am on his Facebook Feed. To get yours go to Facebook.com/MitchTaylor.



Mitch is also one half of the Creating Connections team with Certified Personality Trainer Vickie Musni. Together they have written Creating Connections: 31 Days To Building Stronger & Deeper Relationships and host a weekly podcast entitled Creating Connections.

