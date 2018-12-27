Research Your Client Part 4

Don’t miss this. Working WITH is a completely different mindset shift. It’s what positions you in an EXPERT advisor role in partnering with your potential client to create their outcome together. It’s what shows you as the ONLY ONE who can get the job done for them if you follow the rest of the steps outlined in this book correctly. WORKING FOR is what people have done for ages and leads to a commodity mind set.



WORKING FOR becomes price competitive and the buyer thinks they can get whatever you offer somewhere else cheaper, faster and better. WORKING WITH shows you are the BEST CHOICE for the job and someone that the client can start a REALationship with (nod to mentors of mine Mark and Rebecca Ferrell). REALationships lead to REAL-ferrals. The old way of selling and asking for a referral at the point of sale is DEAD AND GONE. The new way is REALationships and problem solving working together to achieve the desired outcome the client desires.



Let’s get back to attracting your ideal client. How do you know WHO that is? Go back through your past clientele list and think about which clients you ENJOYED working with the most. Which of your clients that you worked with (NOT FOR) made you especially excited in the morning to work with….the ones you couldn’t WAIT to collaborate and connect with. What did they say about you and/or your company? More than likely they RAVED about you and wanted more. The key is to go where they go. Be where they are. Advertise where they are. Take them out to lunch. Offer to send them out with their spouse to their favorite restaurant if they give you an online video testimonial. This is WEB 3.0 people. If you DON’T have video on your website you are missing out…BIG TIME!



Invest MORE time into your business then what you plan to do on vacation. It’s a WISE investment that will allow you to take more vacations and ultimately be where you want to be in life.



Meet Mitch Taylor: A Jeffrey Gitomer Licensed Trainer and a member of the National Speakers Association, Mitch has impacted thousands over the course of his career, through interactive workshop instruction, sales mentoring, educational podcasts & personal coaching.



Mitch is the author of the book SALES 4 Event Pros, and has written articles for several industry publications including Promo Only, DJNews, and Mobile Beat. Mitch regularly hosts #LiveAt755, your Daily Motivational Kick Start every weekday at 7:55am on his Facebook Feed. To get yours go to Facebook.com/MitchTaylor.



Mitch is also one half of the Creating Connections team with Certified Personality Trainer Vickie Musni. Together they have written Creating Connections: 31 Days To Building Stronger & Deeper Relationships and host a weekly podcast entitled Creating Connections.

