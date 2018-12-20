Research Your Client Part 3

You research your potential, current and past clients the same way that they research you. Google them – what shows up? Type their name in the search bar on Facebook – what do they use for their profile pic and their cover photo? What mutual friends do you have? Do they have a Twitter account? Are they mentioned at all when you do a search there? Do they have a YouTube channel? What are they blogging about? What are their passions? What does their website look like? Who’s in their circle on LinkedIn? Do you have any mutual connections there?



When they first show up to a meeting how are they dressed? How are your surroundings? There’s something called the threshold effect. Ever heard of it? The threshold effect basically states that people make 11 different assumptions about you upon your first meeting with them. Are you dateable? Likable? Trustworthy? Would they want to hang out again? How much money you make? Where you fit in society? Sad…but true.



If you are currently struggling with your sales the first place to look is to find out if you are attracting your ideal client. How do you know who your ideal client is? Think about the past clients you have worked with.



GOLD NUGGET: Notice I stated “work with” I didn’t say “work for” When you work “with” your clients it’s a collaboration of you and them together…working towards the same common goal – whatever the client desires most out of your service or product. When you work “for” your clients they are the boss – they tell you what to do, when to do it, where to be and it takes on more of a boss/employee relationship with a “I told you so” attitude.



I would encourage you to position yourself as the expert in your field so that the client comes to you to hire you for what you can collaborate together and create for them – working WITH them vs. the underling mindset that comes from working FOR somebody.

Meet Mitch Taylor: A Jeffrey Gitomer Licensed Trainer and a member of the National Speakers Association, Mitch has impacted thousands over the course of his career, through interactive workshop instruction, sales mentoring, educational podcasts & personal coaching.



Mitch is the author of the book SALES 4 Event Pros, and has written articles for several industry publications including Promo Only, DJNews, and Mobile Beat. Mitch regularly hosts #LiveAt755, your Daily Motivational Kick Start every weekday at 7:55am on his Facebook Feed. To get yours go to Facebook.com/MitchTaylor.



Mitch is also one half of the Creating Connections team with Certified Personality Trainer Vickie Musni. Together they have written Creating Connections: 31 Days To Building Stronger & Deeper Relationships and host a weekly podcast entitled Creating Connections.

