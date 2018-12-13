Research Your Client Part 2

Do you like to be around many people on vacation or do you want to get away from it all in your own private paradise? Do you want to take a cruise and sail around a few different islands or maybe go on a ski trip? Road tripping in the car or maybe see the United States or Europe in the observation car on a train?



NUGGET: Your client researches YOU just as much as YOU research for your next vacation spot.



There are as many different types of vacations as there are types of clients. When you go on vacation most times you research, research and research some more before you decide to spend your hard-earned dollars for a week (or more or less) away. Mother Google is here to stay and social media has evolved from 1.0 to 2.0 (think MySpace to Facebook) and 3.0 isn’t that far behind. The question dear reader…how do you research your client? Don’t you think it’s high time you started doing a bit more research about them?



NUGGET: If you don’t research your clients in advance you are missing out on sales and at bare minimum a chance to connect with the clients you do book on a deeper level. More next week on how this intimately applies to your DJ business.

Meet Mitch Taylor: A Jeffrey Gitomer Licensed Trainer and a member of the National Speakers Association, Mitch has impacted thousands over the course of his career, through interactive workshop instruction, sales mentoring, educational podcasts & personal coaching.



Mitch is the author of the book SALES 4 Event Pros, and has written articles for several industry publications including Promo Only, DJNews, and Mobile Beat. Mitch regularly hosts #LiveAt755, your Daily Motivational Kick Start every weekday at 7:55am on his Facebook Feed. To get yours go to Facebook.com/MitchTaylor.



Mitch is also one half of the Creating Connections team with Certified Personality Trainer Vickie Musni. Together they have written Creating Connections: 31 Days To Building Stronger & Deeper Relationships and host a weekly podcast entitled Creating Connections.

