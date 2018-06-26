The reality is the barriers to entry for many wedding industries are practically non-existent today, for example, anyone with a basic DJ rig can become a wedding DJ.
Gone are the days where a large van is required or a huge vinyl collection. Digital has removed the friction, or put another way, digital has removed many of the barriers to entry and massive investment required from a bygone era.
Digital has made becoming a DJ so much easier. And this is why the market is flooded.
It’s happening worldwide in many other industries like wedding photography for example. Gone are the days where shopfront premises are required or specialist darkroom skills. Digital has made becoming a photographer so much easier.
In short, digital has let the genie out of the bottle, and it’s never going back in.
So how do you cope in the new world where weekend warriors and coffee shop wannabes enter your market and compete with inferior tools and lower levels of experience?
You don’t…
A certain bride (or avatar) will always be drawn to such a supplier, and these brides will never be your client. Let them go. Instead, target the plethora of discerning brides wanting specific emotionally driven benefits from a wedding professional with your skill set.
Identify who they are, identify what draws them to you, then re-write your marketing material to appeal only to your perfect avatar.
Don’t chase every bride, focus solely on your niche if you want to regain your competitive advantage.
