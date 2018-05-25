Redesign Your Website…or Your Routine? by Robert Lindquist

We live in a time of accelerating rate of change. We can’t assume that the marketing strategies that worked a year, or even six months ago, will produce the same results today. Technology is constantly revealing new opportunities in social and online marketing, and each one merits consideration. While it often seems like we’re fighting a losing battle to stay ahead of the game, one online marketing rule has remained consistent: Functionality trumps fancy.
The most effective websites are not about animation and interactivity; they provide useful information. An extreme example is Craigslist. While I doubt anyone reading this would take such a brutally minimalist approach to the design of their website, Craigslist has consistently proven that people prefer sites that help them get things done. Have you ever gone to a restaurant’s website and not been able to find the menu? I have, and it’s frustrating as hell. If the menu is not easily accessible on my iPhone, I’ll probably just go
somewhere else.
