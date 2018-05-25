Redesign Your Website…or Your Routine? by Robert Lindquist

We live in a time of accelerating rate of change. We can’t assume that the marketing strategies that worked a year, or even six months ago, will produce the same results today. Technology is constantly revealing new opportunities in social and online marketing, and each one merits consideration. While it often seems like we’re fighting a losing battle to stay ahead of the game, one online marketing rule has remained consistent: Functionality trumps fancy.

The most effective websites are not about animation and interactivity; they provide useful information. An extreme example is Craigslist. While I doubt anyone reading this would take such a brutally minimalist approach to the design of their website, Craigslist has consistently proven that people prefer sites that help them get things done. Have you ever gone to a restaurant’s website and not been able to find the menu? I have, and it’s frustrating as hell. If the menu is not easily accessible on my iPhone, I’ll probably just go

somewhere else.

Robert Lindquist ( 38 Posts Robert Lindquist has been involved in the DJ profession since 1967, when he built a make-shift sound system from spare parts in order to provide music for a birthday party. From that point on, he supplemented his day-jobs in radio, TV and advertising by DJ’ing in clubs and for weddings and corporate events. In 1987, he was encouraged to share his DJ experience in writing, which led to the release of “Spinnin’” at the initial DJ Times Expo in Atlantic City.Recognizing the need for a publication dedicated to Mobile DJs, he created Mobile Beat “The DJ magazine” in 1990. In addition to still being a sound tech and DJ/MC for weddings, he is a producer of video content writes for several audio publications and blogs. He is also a partner in Las Vegas based Level 11 Media, which maintains several Web sites and digital publications for musicians and touring sound engineers and is an IMDb listed actor and voice talent.