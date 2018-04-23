Recently Released Wedding Songs and Past Hits 4/22/18

Here is a list of recently released wedding songs to consider adding to wedding playlists:

List of 10 recently released wedding songs

Leon Bridges – Beyond

April 20, 2018

Rej Archi – Sincerely Love

April 20, 2018

Michael Ray – Fan Girl

April 20, 2018

Jason Nelson – Forever

April 20, 2018

Jeffrey Osborne – Worth It All

April 13, 2018

Derran Day – My Word

April 13, 2018

Clay Walker – Working on Me

April 12, 2018

ZAYN – Let Me

April 12, 2018

Peabo Bryson – Love Like Yours And Mine

April 6, 2018

Drake – Nice For What

April 6, 2018

View all selected recently released wedding songs.

Here is a list of 10 past wedding songs you may have forgotten

Frank Sinatra – The Coffee Song

Kelsea Ballerini – I Hate Love Songs

Duane Eddy – Rebel Rouser

Flamingos – I Only Have Eyes For You

Marvin Gaye & Tammi Terrell – You’re All I Need To Get By

Elvin Bishop – Fooled Around And Fell In Love

Cameo – Word Up!

Stray Cats – Rock This Town

Bryan Adams, Rod Stewart & Sting – All For Love

Robin S – Show Me Love

Bonus Tip: McCann New York, an advertising agency, recently commissioned the Universal Love EP for MGM Resorts

The six-song EP is comprised of traditional wedding songs redesigned for same-sex couples.

Bob Dylan – He’s Funny That Way

Valerie June – Mad About the Girl

Kele Okereke – My Guy

St. Vincent – And Then She Kissed Me

Benjamin Gibbard – And I Love Him

Kesha – I Need a Woman to Love

You can listen to the songs on the official Universal Love website.

Matthew Campbell ( 2 Posts Matthew Campbell is the founder of My Wedding Songs. He DJ’d weddings, parties, and High School dances in Montana during the 90s – and also a few Mobile Beat Conferences. Matt continued his love of music through the creation of My Wedding Songs. He and his wife, Sharon, live in the wedding capital of the world, Las Vegas, Nevada. My Wedding Songs is a charter member of the Las Vegas Wedding Chamber of Commerce and a WIPA member.