Recently Released Wedding Songs and Past Hits 4/22/18

Here is a list of recently released wedding songs to consider adding to wedding playlists:
List of 10 recently released wedding songs
Leon Bridges – Beyond
April 20, 2018
Rej Archi – Sincerely Love
April 20, 2018
Michael Ray – Fan Girl
April 20, 2018
Jason Nelson – Forever
April 20, 2018
Jeffrey Osborne – Worth It All
April 13, 2018
Derran Day – My Word
April 13, 2018
Clay Walker – Working on Me
April 12, 2018
ZAYN – Let Me
April 12, 2018
Peabo Bryson – Love Like Yours And Mine
April 6, 2018
Drake – Nice For What
April 6, 2018
Here is a list of 10 past wedding songs you may have forgotten
Frank Sinatra – The Coffee Song
Kelsea Ballerini – I Hate Love Songs
Duane Eddy – Rebel Rouser
Flamingos – I Only Have Eyes For You
Marvin Gaye & Tammi Terrell – You’re All I Need To Get By
Elvin Bishop – Fooled Around And Fell In Love
Cameo – Word Up!
Stray Cats – Rock This Town
Bryan Adams, Rod Stewart & Sting – All For Love
Robin S – Show Me Love
Bonus Tip: McCann New York, an advertising agency, recently commissioned the Universal Love EP for MGM Resorts
The six-song EP is comprised of traditional wedding songs redesigned for same-sex couples.
Bob Dylan – He’s Funny That Way
Valerie June – Mad About the Girl
Kele Okereke – My Guy
St. Vincent – And Then She Kissed Me
Benjamin Gibbard – And I Love Him
Kesha – I Need a Woman to Love
You can listen to the songs on the official Universal Love website.
