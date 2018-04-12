Recent Released Wedding Songs and Past Hits 4/7/18

Here is a list of recently released wedding songs to consider adding to wedding playlists:

List of 10 recently released wedding songs

John Legend feat. BloodPop® – A Good Night

April 6, 2018

Jake Owen – Made For You

April 6, 2018

Florence + The Machine – Tiny Dancer

April 6, 2018

Chanté Moore feat. Lewis Sky – One Love

April 5, 2018

Lady Gaga – Your Song

March 30, 2018

SafetySuit – Victory

March 30, 2018

Kylie Minogue – Raining Glitter

March 30, 2018

Ryan Hurd – Diamonds or Twine

March 23, 2018

Josh Groban – Symphony

March 23, 2018

Jesse McCartney – Better With You

March 23, 2018

Here is a list of 10 past wedding songs you may have forgotten

Chrisette Michele – A Couple Of Forevers

Eva Cassidy – Songbird

Emily Hackett feat. Will Anderson – Take My Hand (The Wedding Song)

Jackie Wilson – (Your Love Keeps Lifting Me) Higher & Higher

Heavy D. and the Boyz – Now That We Found Love

Alan Jackson – I’d Love You All Over Again

Earth, Wind & Fire – Reasons

Bill Withers – Lovely Day

Extreme – More Than Words

Nat King Cole – L-O-V-E

Bonus Tip: Here are a few different versions of the song Perfect by Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran – Perfect (Acoustic)

The Piano Guys – Perfect

2Cellos – Perfect

Ed Sheeran with Andrea Bocelli – Perfect Symphony

Ed Sheeran with Beyoncé – Perfect Duet

Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox feat. Mario Jose, India Carney & Dave Koz – Perfect Duet

