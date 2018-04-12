Recent Released Wedding Songs and Past Hits 4/7/18

Here is a list of recently released wedding songs to consider adding to wedding playlists:
List of 10 recently released wedding songs
John Legend feat. BloodPop® – A Good Night
April 6, 2018
Jake Owen – Made For You
April 6, 2018
Florence + The Machine – Tiny Dancer
April 6, 2018
Chanté Moore feat. Lewis Sky – One Love
April 5, 2018
Lady Gaga – Your Song
March 30, 2018
SafetySuit – Victory
March 30, 2018
Kylie Minogue – Raining Glitter
March 30, 2018
Ryan Hurd – Diamonds or Twine
March 23, 2018
Josh Groban – Symphony
March 23, 2018
Jesse McCartney – Better With You
March 23, 2018
View all selected recently released wedding songs.
Here is a list of 10 past wedding songs you may have forgotten
Chrisette Michele – A Couple Of Forevers
Eva Cassidy – Songbird
Emily Hackett feat. Will Anderson – Take My Hand (The Wedding Song)
Jackie Wilson – (Your Love Keeps Lifting Me) Higher & Higher
Heavy D. and the Boyz – Now That We Found Love
Alan Jackson – I’d Love You All Over Again
Earth, Wind & Fire – Reasons
Bill Withers – Lovely Day
Extreme – More Than Words
Nat King Cole – L-O-V-E
Bonus Tip: Here are a few different versions of the song Perfect by Ed Sheeran
Ed Sheeran – Perfect (Acoustic)
The Piano Guys – Perfect
2Cellos – Perfect
Ed Sheeran with Andrea Bocelli – Perfect Symphony
Ed Sheeran with Beyoncé – Perfect Duet
Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox feat. Mario Jose, India Carney & Dave Koz – Perfect Duet
Filed Under: DJing Weddings, Playlists, Songs & Music Charts
Leave a comment
Leave a Comment