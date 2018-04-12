Recent Released Wedding Songs and Past Hits 4/7/18

April 12, 2018 by Matthew Campbell

wedding songs just released

Here is a list of recently released wedding songs to consider adding to wedding playlists:

List of 10 recently released wedding songs

John Legend feat. BloodPop® – A Good Night
April 6, 2018

Jake Owen – Made For You
April 6, 2018

Florence + The Machine – Tiny Dancer
April 6, 2018

Chanté Moore feat. Lewis Sky – One Love
April 5, 2018

Lady Gaga – Your Song
March 30, 2018

SafetySuit – Victory
March 30, 2018

Kylie Minogue – Raining Glitter
March 30, 2018

Ryan Hurd – Diamonds or Twine
March 23, 2018

Josh Groban – Symphony
March 23, 2018

Jesse McCartney – Better With You
March 23, 2018

View all selected recently released wedding songs.

Here is a list of 10 past wedding songs you may have forgotten

Chrisette Michele – A Couple Of Forevers
Eva Cassidy – Songbird
Emily Hackett feat. Will Anderson – Take My Hand (The Wedding Song)
Jackie Wilson – (Your Love Keeps Lifting Me) Higher & Higher
Heavy D. and the Boyz – Now That We Found Love
Alan Jackson – I’d Love You All Over Again
Earth, Wind & Fire – Reasons
Bill Withers – Lovely Day
Extreme – More Than Words
Nat King Cole – L-O-V-E

Bonus Tip: Here are a few different versions of the song Perfect by Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran – Perfect (Acoustic)
The Piano Guys – Perfect
2Cellos – Perfect
Ed Sheeran with Andrea Bocelli – Perfect Symphony
Ed Sheeran with Beyoncé – Perfect Duet
Scott Bradlee’s Postmodern Jukebox feat. Mario Jose, India Carney & Dave Koz – Perfect Duet

Matthew Campbell Matthew Campbell (1 Posts)

Matthew Campbell is the founder of My Wedding Songs. He DJ’d weddings, parties, and High School dances in Montana during the 90s – and also a few Mobile Beat Conferences. Matt continued his love of music through the creation of My Wedding Songs. He and his wife, Sharon, live in the wedding capital of the world, Las Vegas, Nevada. My Wedding Songs is a charter member of the Las Vegas Wedding Chamber of Commerce and a WIPA member.


Filed Under: DJing Weddings, Playlists, Songs & Music Charts