Realistic Resolutions – By Matt Martindale

Is this the year to “zoom out” and take a “big picture” look at your life? Where are you today? Where do you want to be in one year? Five years? Ten years? We all know that the daily grind can dominate life, leaving little room to pursue ambitions and desires. Instead of resolutions—quickly made and quickly broken—take the time this New Year for a deeper evaluation of your aspirations and postponed dreams. Writing down your goals can become a very positive step toward achieving them.

Putting your goals into writing gives you long-term perspective. It also provides a short-term incentive to see measurable

results. Developing a written plan defines your goals, breaks them down into attainable steps and puts you in charge of the daily progress. Yes, daily!

Read the rest of this article and check out the full issue at mobilebeat.com also thanks to BOSE for sponsoring in part this issue of Mobile Beat.