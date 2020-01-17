Rane’s SEVENTY wows at NAMM!

Ft. Lauderdale, FL, USA (January 14, 2020)—RANE, the established innovator in the DJ industry, noted for their standard-setting solutions coupled with unequalled reliability and customer service, today announced the introduction of their new SEVENTY mixer, the latest edition to their solid steel, battleready Serato DJ mixer family. Built from the same intricate DNA that makes every RANE product a standout, the RANE SEVENTY’s intuitive layout takes a forward-thinking, yet familiar approach to performance possibilities. The RANE SEVENTY is ready to take DJ performances to the next level in a portable, travel-ready battle mixer.

Your New Battle Companion The SEVENTY completely changes the battle. It’s so big, DJ Craze had this to say about the SEVENTY:

“If you want to be the best, you gotta **** with the best! The new RANE SEVENTY mixer is no joke. I don’t play the game, I change it” – DJ Craze

In addition to a new intuitive layout, the SEVENTY introduces three new ultra-light MAG FOUR faders. This new design is our lightest yet and delivers all our high-quality patented technology, along with an external crossfader tension-adjust. The six radio-style FX buttons give DJs instant access to RANE’s internal post-fader Flex FX as well as Serato DJ Pro’s software FX. The SEVENTY’s dedicated loop sections and Instant Double buttons are intuitively laid out for the most demanding of turntablists, while the dual-layer performance pads give inspiring and creative options for any routine. With 180˚ rotatable metal paddles, dual microphone inputs and an industry-leading signal-to-noise ratio of 114 dB, the RANE SEVENTY raises the standard of DJ performance to new heights in its category.

SEVENTY Winning Highlights

• Intuitive High-Performance Layout

• (3) MAG FOUR contactless faders

• External crossfader tension-adjustment control

• Solid steel construction & front guard handle protection

• (6) Dual post-fader internal FLEX FX engines

• Serato DJ FX controls • Independent pad modes for each channel

• (32) Midi-Assignable Pads

• Browse and track select controls

• Intuitive Instant Double buttons, toggle as Sync On-Off or Silent Cue mode

• Dedicated loop controls

• Dual diecast aluminum 180˚ rotatable FX paddles

• RANE TWELVE Connection Hub

• Dual microphone inputs

• Industry leading signal-to-noise 114dB

• Dual USB connections for DJ handoffs

• 16 Akai Professional MPC performance pads

Packed into a solid, portable mixer, the SEVENTY has the toughness for week-in/week-out touring, satisfying even the most demanding DJs who insist on no-compromise durability, functionality and expressive creativity.

Take Your Next Step The RANE SEVENTY will be available in Q2, 2020 at a U.S. Retail of $1499.

###

About Rane Corporation Rane Corporation is an established innovator in problem-solving DJ and commercial audio tools, professionally engineered with a focus on science, price/performance, and not frills and hype. Designed exclusively in the United States, Rane’s product distribution is worldwide. Marketplaces are DJ (performance, club, mobile & recording), Live Sound (FOH and monitoring) and Commercial (music & paging, networked systems) featuring innovative analog and digital audio products for each category. For more information, visit www.rane.com