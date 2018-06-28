Rane DJ Scratches in White!

Specially-designed white acrylic control disc makes scratching easier than ever, with great grip, contrasting black marker on white and complete immunity from warping.

CUMBERLAND, RI USA (June 27, 2018)—Rane DJ (Rane), the established innovator in the DJ industry, noted for their standard-setting solutions coupled with unequalled reliability and customer service, today announced the immediate availability of their new white acrylic control disc for the TWELVE motorized platter.

This newly-designed disc raises the performance to a higher level than ever, even surpassing the already-excellent current implementation. After using it, many of the best scratch DJs in the world agree that this is an amazing new take on vinyl. With a dynamic, contrasting black marker line on white, seeing your scratch marker has never been easier.

Similar in weight and thickness to traditional vinyl, the advantages to this solution are:

• Better grip

• Impervious to warping

• More consistent slip

• Doesn’t show fingerprints

• Always looks amazing!

“We’re always looking for ways to enhance the DJ experience,” said Paul Dakeyne, Marketing Director for inMusic DJ brands. ”This new white acrylic control disc for the revolutionary TWELVE motorized platter makes scratching a more consistent, positive and repeatable experience for the DJ.”

The white acrylic control disc is available immediately with TWELVE motorized platters now shipping in the US. It will be available in July in all international markets.

